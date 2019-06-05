Columbus Yellow Cab transitioning to more electric vehicles in its fleet

Columbus Yellow Cab transitioning to more electric vehicles in its fleet

The CEO and owner of Columbus Yellow Cab is excited to find out what his company will become in the next decade, but for now Morgan Kauffman is satisfied with the company’s latest advances in electric vehicle technology.

“Our fleet drives over 10 million miles per year in the Columbus area, and because of this we feel that it is our company’s responsibility to help the community take serious steps toward electrified transportation,” he said in a statement last month.

The cab service is working with Los Angles-based Greenlots to install new charging stations for its emerging EV fleet.

Columbus Yellow Cab now has 10 EVs but plans to add 10 to 20 more at a time, Kauffman told The Daily Reporter.

With the current charging infrastructure, the cab service’s current EV fleet can operate only one shift because it takes nine hours to charge. But the new charging stations can charge the cab service’s EVs 80 percent of their battery capacity within 45 minutes. That allows for two 10-hour shifts.

“It’s a game changer,” Kauffman said.

Greenlots and Columbus Yellow Cab will install the fast charging stations at its depot facility and along trafficked routes throughout central Ohio.

The project is part of an existing AEP Ohio incentive program to build 375 public EV charging stations in the region with 75 of them at the fast charging level.

“The electrification of fleets will play a pivotal role in transforming our transportation system,” said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots, in a statement. “Our innovative charging technology offers fleet owners a simple, scalable solution to maximize the benefits of going electric, including maintenance and fuel cost savings and increased operational efficiency. Columbus Yellow Cab shares Greenlots’ pioneering vision for an electric mobility future; through our work together, we hope to make EV taxis the norm in the years ahead.”

Founded in 1928, Columbus Yellow Cab added its EVs about six months ago and the company now has 170 vehicles total.

Kauffman said the fleets EVs are placed near COTA bus routes allowing drivers to take the bus to reach the vehicle. He said the permitting and installation process of the new charging stations can take about 12 weeks.

He added the company has to be careful of how many new EVs to its fleet because he does not want the entire EV fleet to become obsolete at once. Kauffman said the EV technology is expected to improve within the next two years.

“It’s going to be better for the Earth,” he said.

Kauffman credited the partnerships with collaboration from Smart Columbus, the Columbus Partnership and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

“We could not have done this on our own,” he said.

Several cities in Ohio have experienced a surge in EV purchases and charging stations during the past two years, according to AAA.

Now 40 million Americans said they would consider an EV as their next purchase, according to a AAA survey.

It found concerns about lack of places to charge and running out of charge both down 11 percent last year. Concerns about battery replacement and repair costs and higher vehicle purchase price were down 8 and 6 percent, respectively, last year.

In addition, AAA said charging ports central Ohio have increased to 607 last year compared with 267 in 2017.

“Today, more than 200,000 electric cars can be found on roads across the country as almost every manufacturer sells them,” stated Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations. “But, like other new technologies, Americans don’t have the full story and that could be causing a gap between interest and action.”

Smart Columbus has been working to change the perception of EVs in the Columbus region. It has provided more than 7,600 consumers hands-on experience to test drive EVs the last two years.

“As people learn about EVs, they’re more likely to adopt them,” said Jordan Davis, director of smart cities for The Columbus Partnership/Smart Columbus, in a statement last month. “We’ve seen a 121 percent growth in the number of new EV registrations in Columbus since the beginning of 2017. That outpaces the 82 percent expansion in the Midwest region and the 94 percent growth seen in the U.S. during the same period.”