Proposal would change state spousal, child support formula

A Dublin lawmaker has proposed a bill to make it mandatory for the state to pass spousal and child support funds onto families that are receiving federal temporary assistance rather than treat the resource as income.

The bill would help ensure that money provided by parents for the care of the state’s neediest children stays with these children, Democrat Rep. Beth Liston said.

Federal law leaves it up to the states whether spousal and child support resources should figure into calculation of an award of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds.

Currently, Ohio requires parents to assign their rights to spousal and child support money to the state as a requisite for eligibility for TANF support through its Ohio Works First program. The forfeited funds are applied to the cost of the program, the lawmaker said.

“A growing number of states have recognized that federal law is counter-productive and now half of the states have instead chosen various ways of passing through child support without reducing the family’s TANF assistance,” Liston said. “House Bill 198 does this for Ohio, allowing child support payments to stay with the child instead of assigning it to the state. …”

The bill requires that a portion of the child and spousal support collected on behalf of what the law designates as an assistance group during a month be paid to the assistance group. An assistance group that includes one child, is to be paid $100 of the support collected, while families including two or more children, are to be paid $200.

HB 198 calls for the remainder to be used to make cash assistance payments under Ohio Works First.

“I want to pause and make sure this sinks in,” Liston told fellow House members seated for the Civil Justice Committee. “A family of three has to make less than $10,390 a year to qualify for temporary cash assistance through TANF. Under current law in Ohio in order to receive needed cash assistance, a single mother with two children living in poverty must forfeit to the government the money that the father is paying to help care for their children.

“Of note, TANF has been running a large surplus, with over $500 million in excess at the end of fiscal year 2017. While I anticipate this surplus will be allocated by the end of the budget process towards important childcare programs, we shouldn’t be contributing to further surplus by taking money from our neediest children.”

Not only is current law harmful to children in these circumstances, but it is harmful to mothers and fathers, Liston added.

She noted the state’s relative success in child support enforcement and collections fails to account for the variability from month to month.

“Many mothers simply cannot consistently rely on these funds for the daily expense of feeding and caring for their children,” she said. “Those who qualify for temporary cash assistance still need the support fathers can provide, but also need this additional regular income to put food on the table each day.

“The average monthly benefit we are talking about is $203.58.”

The data on fathers and non-custodial mothers aren’t any better, Liston said.

Any engagement by the non-custodial parent can be undercut by the knowledge that the money he is paying to help provide for his children is diverted into a government program.

“This is itself counter to one of the four statutory purposes of TANF — ‘encourage the formation and maintenance of two parent families,’” the lawmaker said. “Ohio should join the half of the states that understand child support is money that parents pay for their children.

“We should allow families to keep this money, especially in times of extreme hardship.”

HB 198, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication, had the cosponsorship support of 10 fellow House members.