FDA approves gene therapy developed at Nationwide Children’s

The Food and Drug Administration approved gene therapy treatment for young children with spinal muscular atrophy. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital led first phase of clinical trials for the treatment.

The FDA approved treatment called Zolgensma for patients less than 2 years old with SMA, the No.1 genetic killer for that age demographic.

Children with the neuromuscular disease typically die or require ventilation by two years old. The treatment was approved following decades of research.

“The FDA’s decision is validation of decades of work to develop a treatment that alters the course of this unforgiving condition and provides a therapeutic option for the families and children with SMA,” stated Dr. Jerry Mendell, the principal investigator at the Research Institute. “When you see one of the clinical trial participants from our trial, some of who are now nearly four years old and the ones who are running, jumping, dancing – it is incredible.”

Mendell added: “A diagnosis of SMA is devastating, leaving untreated babies who have the most severe form with painfully short, highly medicalized lives, during which they are unable to lift their heads, sit or roll, have difficulty swallowing and breathing and need 24-hour care … in the START clinical trial we conducted with Zolgensma, all children were alive at the conclusion of the study and many were able to sit, roll, crawl, play and some could walk.”

The Research Institute was the first to study gene therapy for SMA type 1, which is the most severe form. About 450 to 500 infants are born with SMA in the United States annually.

“Nationwide Children’s Center for Gene Therapy is a national leader in gene therapy with a robust pipeline of more than 20 genetic targets in various stages of research,” stated Kevin Flanigan, director of the Center for Gene Therapy. “The Abigail Wexner Research Institute invested in a clinical trial infrastructure, a Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility, regulatory experts and an Office of Technology Commercialization with the goal of taking discoveries from the laboratory bench to the clinic.”

Sophia’s Cure Foundation, the Abigail Wexner Research Institute and AveXis Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, funded the trial.

Nationwide Children’s received $36 million from AveXis Inc. for the technology transfer and will benefit from royalties, according to a press release.

“The approval of Zolgensma is a testament to the transformational impact gene therapies can have in reimagining the treatment of life-threatening genetic diseases like spinal muscular atrophy,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, AveXis’ parent company. “We believe Zolgensma could create a lifetime of possibilities for the children and families impacted by this devastating condition.”

Zolgensma is delivered as a one-time therapy treatment and researchers have four years out from the trail to determine the durability of the gene therapy, Mendell said.

“Today’s approval marks another milestone in the transformational power of gene and cell therapies to treat a wide range of diseases,” stated Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless. “With each new approval, we see this exciting area of science continue to move beyond the concept phase into reality. The potential for gene therapy products to change the lives of those patients who may have faced a terminal condition, or worse, death, provides hope for the future. The FDA will continue to support the progress in this field by helping to expedite the development of products for unmet medical needs through the use of review pathways designed to advance innovative, safe and effective treatment options.”