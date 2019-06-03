Columbus-based phone app helps link customers, eateries

A local digital startup offers another way to find new dining experiences in central Ohio.

Flavvr is a membership-based smartphone application that offers special promotions to users to try new places to eat and drink.

Robert Koehler, Flavvr chief operating officer, said the app serves as a passport to Columbus’ dining scene.

“What makes Flavvr so great is its dynamic connections between our partner establishments and our members,” he said.

Users can download the app for free but pay a monthly membership fee. That gives them access to a variety of promotions and packages at different eateries in the area.

Koehler, his father and sister started Flavvr a year ago after purchasing the Prestige Dining Club. That company started in 1979, offering buy-one-get-one entree specials at more than 100 restaurants in Columbus and Dayton areas.

While the trio continue the Prestige Dining Club, they spun off Flavvr as a separate enterprise that allows more flexibility in the types of promotions offered. Members get access to discounted dining, while partner establishments can get repeat business.

“It’s all about the experience,” Koehler said. “We did a lot of research last summer with different kinds of … surveys,” he said. “(We) identified that there was nothing like this in the marketplace.”

Koehler and his family have always had a passion for dining out. The Powell family often find some of their favorite moments on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and hope to bring similar experiences back to Columbus through this new service.

Based on feedback, customers were looking for guidance on where to dine, Koehler said. While companies such as Yelp offered restaurant reviews, Koehler didn’t see any clear entities offering a similar service from a promotions standpoint.

“The promotions allow to have a higher quantity of experience or higher quality of experience,” he said. “When someone goes to a location it’s more than just food.”

Flavvr officials visit potential dining establishments and if they are impressed with the business’s location, atmosphere and service, the company offers to partner with them on the app.

As of mid-May, the company had 39 restaurants on the app with more on the way.

The company launched its iPhone app in December and plans to launch a version for Android smartphones in June.

“I think with this platform I believe we will see a change in behavior from the patrons’ point of view,” he said. “They can have a larger experience.”

Other features the app will include alerting customers when locations are open and real-time promotions.

Koehler, who worked with Wendy’s as a senior financial analyst, said Columbus has been a great food test market and is a perfect place to launch the service. The company eventually plans to expand to other major Ohio cities and surrounding states within the next two to three years.

“It could be longer, could be slower,” he said.