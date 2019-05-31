Marriage license purchases peak 2 weeks early

Marriage license purchases peak 2 weeks early

A review of the number of marriage licenses Franklin County Probate Court issued during May showed this week that licenses peaked a couple of weeks earlier than normal.

Historically, the number of marriage licenses issued climaxes each year the Friday before Memorial Day. The phenomenon repeats itself later each summer on the Friday before Labor Day.

This year, however, the annual, single-day high of 89 marriage licenses issued was recorded on May 10, the Friday preceding Mother’s Day, Judge Robert Montgomery told The Daily Reporter.

Blame it on the late Easter; or blame it on mom, but do so at your own peril.

Court officials only guess at the motives of the individuals who stop in and register for a marriage license.

“The summer months are when most of our marriage licenses are issued,” Montgomery said. “A lot of people get married over the summer months.

The judge said he believed the activity reflects a certain amount of convenience.

“To obtain their marriage license, they extend their weekend by taking time off work to get to the courthouse to get a license,” Montgomery said. “We have seen some who live out of state and are having a wedding ceremony over the next 60 days get their license around holidays because it is the only time they can get to Columbus before the wedding.

“Also, some people would like to have an anniversary around a holiday weekend.”

Licenses issued by the court expire after 60 days. Once the marriage is solemnized, the couple or the officiant must file the license within 30 days

“This can be crucial for many folks in order to have proper documents of verification for benefits,” Montgomery said.

Despite an earlier-than-normal peak, the judge said marriage license numbers overall are roughly equal to last year’s total at this point.

Although last Friday’s total was lower than each of the preceding Friday totals, court officials reported a slight uptick in weekday business leading up to the weekend when compared to previous years’ performance.

Court officials issue in excess of 8,300 marriage licenses annually.

The entire process can be completed within a half hour. Both parties are required to be present and to provide a valid photo ID. The court will not issue a license for the marriage of two people whose familial relationship is closer than second cousins.

The cost for a marriage license is $65.

If either or both applicants are Ohio residents, at least one must be a resident of Franklin County, the rules stipulate. If neither applicant is an Ohio resident, the marriage must be solemnized in Franklin County only.

As the court’s marriage department heads into its busy season, Montgomery said the office strives to insure a proper level of coverage with three deputy clerks.

He said Friday volumes may vary, but he expects the busiest months are now through September.

As for other court business, the judge said Fridays are just as busy.

“Friday provides people an opportunity to complete court business by taking time off of work and connecting it with a weekend,” he said. “We also see this around November and December. Many families get together around Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

“This could be the first time they are together after the loss of a loved one. With the family being together, this is their first opportunity to work on their loved one’s estate.”

More information about the marriage license application process and the online marriage application is available at www.probate.franklincountyohio.gov.