Geordie’s brings taste of England to Columbus

Geordie’s brings taste of England to Columbus

Glen Hall-Jones wasn’t impressed with central Ohio’s English pub and restaurant scene.

“The building and set up were fine but the food wasn’t up to par for me, I say if you’re going to open an English restaurant make sure your chef is English and can make your dishes authentically,” said Hall-Jones, who opens his own restaurant today in Merion Village.

Geordie’s Restaurant will feature a variety of local dishes from Hall-Jones’ hometown, Newcastle, England. Geordie is the regional nickname for people from the Tyneside region of northeast England and the name of the Northern English dialect. Hall-Jones identifies as a Geordie.

“Our breads will be made in house using local traditional recipes as well as working with a local butcher to make our traditional Cumberland sausage,” he said. “We have the same as a lot of other Irish/British pub staples like the fish and chips, but I think it’s all down to how its made and presented. I’m bringing a few English ales to the restaurant … like Newcastle Brown Ale and Wells Bombardier.”

Hall-Jones said he decided to attend culinary school in his late 20s. His culinary experience includes fine dining restaurants, and catering for the Newcastle United Football Club corporate clients and musicians such as the Rolling Stones, the Killers and Paul McCartney.

Other jobs included working as a head chef in west Africa, as a nutrition education coordinator for the San Antonio Food Bank and as executive chef at a retirement community in central Ohio.

Hall-Jones looked at several properties before selecting a 2,000-square-foot location at 1586 S. High St., which previously was occupied by the Explorers Club.

“When I saw the building it just had a feel of an English pub and actually looks like my old local bar from back home. I really do think the concept will work with the area, but more than anything I think the residents around the area missed having the place open,” he said. “A few locals who have been in since I have done the renovations say that they don’t recognize the place any more. We also wanted to be a (catalyst) for new businesses and other things heading towards the south side of town.”

Hall-Jones handled most of the renovations himself and said the process lasted about a year. He originally planned to open last September but came across unforeseen issues.

The restaurant is laid out in three different areas. The bar can be seen when entering the restaurant and can seat nine people along with a table for two additional people. The bar area will feature memorabilia from Hall-Jones’ experiences and famous landmarks of Newcastle. There is also a second dining room that can seat 20 people and has two double patio doors, which lead to a small outside area that is still in development.

“We will have daily specials on our chalk boards along with happy hour. We are strong believers in giving back to the community so once we settle down after the initial rush of opening we can concentrate on holding events,” Hall-Jones said. “We want this to be our flagship restaurant of many.”