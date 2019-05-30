Office construction growth in central Ohio spurred by data center projects

Dodge Date & Analytics ranked Columbus among the top five metro areas with the highest dollar amount in office construction starts last month.

The city had $329.9 million in construction starts, which included the second phase of the $315 million Facebook Data Center in New Albany.

The city had $329.9 million in construction starts, which included the second phase of the $315 million Facebook Data Center in New Albany.

“The remaining $15 million was made up mostly of office alteration projects in the range of $75,000 to $3.5 million,” said Robert Murray, chief economist and vice president at Dodge Data.

Dallas had the highest figure at $606.2 million, followed by New York ($570.3 million) and Boston ($499.5 million). Portland, Ore., rounded out the top five with $267 million.

Murray noted it’s not often he sees Columbus on the list and said the city is following the data center boom trend occurring in the nation.

Additionally, the Columbus area now ranks 10th for the first months this year with $385 million in office construction starts.

By comparison, the city ranked 20th with $656 million for office construction starts total for last year.

For the five year period 2014 through 2018 the Columbus metro area ranked 24th, with $1.8 billion for office construction starts, according to Murray.

Aside from construction, Columbus slid back to two spots in the rankings of the truck rental company’s latest migration report despite a slight increase of one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in Columbus.

U-Haul now ranks Columbus 12th in its migration trends report. The rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year but do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks.

“Columbus saw a marginal year-over-year increase in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2018 to remain one of busiest cities for incoming traffic among do-it-yourself movers,” the company said in a release.

U-Haul said Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer moving season as 45 percent of all moves occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The top 10 U-Haul Destination cities for last year were Houston, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Texas, Orlando, Fla., Brooklyn, N.Y., Austin, Texas, Philadelphia, Pa., and Charlotte, N.C.

Additionally, Columbus was the only Midwestern city among the 15 cities or towns with the largest numeric gains between July 2017 and 2018, according to population estimates from the Bureau.

Columbus had the 11th highest numeric gain with the addition of 10,770 people during the period with its total population at 892,533 people.

In comparison, the city had the eighth largest numeric gains in population with the addition of 15,429 people and a total population at 879,170 people between July 2016 and 2017.

Columbus remains the 14th largest city but is now larger than San Francisco, which has a population of 883,305 and was the 13th largest city last year.

The 15 cities with the largest numeric gains were Phoenix, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Seattle, Charlotte, Austin, Texas, Jacksonville, Fla., San Diego, Denver, Frisco City, Texas, Columbus, Henderson, Nev., McKinney, Texas, Las Vegas and Miami.

Meanwhile, the Census Bureau’s ranking for Columbus metropolitan statistical area’s population remained the same.

The 10-county region ranked 32nd again with its population now at nearly 2.11 million people between July 2017 and 2018.

The region also ranked 22nd for the largest numeric gains with the addition of 24,066 people during the same period.

The top metro areas with the largest populations are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Washington, Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston.

The Dallas metro area had the largest numeric gains between July 2017 and 2018, followed by Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, Fla., Seattle, Austin, Texas, Riverside, Calif., Tampa, Fla. and Washington.