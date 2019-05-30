COTA ridership up 3 percent

The Central Ohio Transit Authority’s ridership increased 3 percent to nearly 19 million trips in 2018, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

“One of the reasons for this increase was the launch of COTA’s first Bus Rapid Transit line CMAX, which puts customers closer to 200,000 jobs, two hospitals and three post-secondary campuses,” according to the American Public Transportation Association. “CMAX had a 17.5 percent increase over fixed-route ridership covering the same area in the year prior. COTA also launched C-pass, an employer-funded pass program that provides transit to downtown Columbus workers at no cost to them.”

The CMAX line launched in January 2018, operating along the Cleveland Avenue corridor.

The $46.8 million initiative — federal funding paid for $37.5 million of that figure — has limited stops for faster service and dedicated lanes on High Street during rush hours. The bus line also has new stations, a transit center and traffic signal priority from Fort Hayes to state Route 161.

During rush hour, the buses on line should take 10 minutes to get from downtown to 161 and 30 minutes from 161 to the intersection at Polaris Parkway and Africa Road.

Columbus had the second highest increase in bus ridership among the largest bus agencies. Pittsburgh had the highest at 3.3 percent, followed by Las Vegas (2 percent); Phoenix (1.8 percent); Oakland, Calif., (1.8 percent); Boston (1.5 percent); Houston (1.3 percent) and New York (0.6 percent).

The C-Pass program started June 1, 2018, providing eligible employees an unlimited COTA bus access.

The program is a partnership among Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, COTA and Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District downtown property owners.

COTA is paid a minimum fee of $4.5 million to offer 45,000 eligible downtown workers access to its service over a 31-month period. SID property owners pay $1.3 million in self-assessments. MORPC pays $2.8 million, while other contributors pay $400,000.

Property owners have funded the C-pass program through the end of December 2020, according to MORPC’s website.

“Economic development depends upon having a healthy and well-used transit system,” said Cleve Ricksecker, Capital Crossroads executive director, in a March 2018 statement.