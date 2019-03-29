Human trafficking study offers insights for state public safety officials

Upon the conclusion of the University of Cincinnati’s Prevalence Study of Human Trafficking in Ohio, state officials have a more complete portrait of the victims of these crimes.

Victims are more likely female, between the ages of 12 and 30 years old and are overwhelmingly part of the sex trade, rather than labor trafficking, the study’s results found.

She is white and considerably more at risk of victimization if she has a history with the justice system or has been place in foster care or child protective services.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services — the lead justice planning and assistance agency for the state — this week announced the results of a human trafficking study that analyzed the extent to which youth and young adults are exploited in Ohio.

“Ohio has made tremendous progress toward understanding and combating human trafficking, and this study further demonstrates the state’s commitment to that end,” said Valerie Anderson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Cincinnati. “We are hopeful that the findings of this study, an inventory of data capacity and tracking, will lead to the creation of tools and systems that will ultimately help identify and respond to victims of human trafficking.”

Operating with federal funding, UC’s School of Criminal Justice examined data from more than a dozen sources to calculate more precise estimates of known juvenile victims and at-risk young adults.

The study identified 1,032 juvenile human trafficking victims between 2014 and 2016. Researchers also identified 4,209 youth who were at-risk for trafficking victimization.

“Obtaining reliable data is essential to implementing informed anti-trafficking policy,” State Anti-Trafficking Coordinator Sophia Papadimos said. “The University of Cincinnati and collaborating partners have provided the state with new prevalence estimates that will help guide Ohio’s human trafficking response efforts.”

Public Safety has spearheaded multiple statewide initiatives to address sex and labor trafficking, including the creation of a human trafficking awareness campaign, training for all state employees in a regulatory or inspection role and the creation of a human trafficking intelligence component of the Ohio State Highway Patrol 24/7 watch desk.

The department’s Office of Criminal Justice was awarded federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice to increase identification of survivors and improve outcomes for child and youth victims of human trafficking.

“This study demonstrates that it is imperative that Ohio’s child welfare and juvenile justice systems are equipped with appropriate resources to identify and serve victims of human trafficking and the youth who are at risk to be victimized,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Researchers noted that the study revealed two issues that hampered progress.

First, systems are not set up to collect information on trafficking victims in ways that are optimized for comprehensively understanding the problem and, when they are, the data infrastructure often precludes sharing, integration, or comparison with other systems, they said.

A separate, complicating issue was that a lot of systems are likely missing victims.

“Researchers have attributed difficulties in calculating reliable prevalence estimates to a variety of issues including a lack of uniform definitions, missing or poorly gathered data, lack of reporting, reporting bias, missing identifiers to combine data sources, absence of data sharing and interagency cooperation, and lack of financial/technical assistance that might facilitate standardized data collection,” the study noted. “This study was able to handle some of these concerns while others still hold.

“Information was obtained from 12 agencies across the state of Ohio in total, spanning various child welfare agencies, service providers, legal agencies and law enforcement sources. In that sense, the overall coverage of potential known victims and at-risk individuals was strong. However, the information coverage or details shared varied considerably across sources which likely affected the estimated counts of human trafficking.”