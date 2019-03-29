Columbus unemployment rate sinks to 3.8 percent

Central Ohio’s February unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, lower than the 4 percent of February of last year, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Meanwhile, the region’s civilian labor force increased to 1,090,700 workers last month — 19,900 more than February 2018. February employment increased 2 percent to 1,049,100 workers, while unemployment decreased 3 percent to 41,600 on annual basis.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware County had the lowest jobless rate in February at 3.2 percent, followed by Union County (3.4 percent); Franklin County (3.7 percent); Madison County (3.9 percent); Licking County (4 percent); Fairfield County (4.1 percent); Pickaway County (4.7 percent); Morrow County (5.1 percent); Hocking County (5.8 percent); and Perry County (6.5 percent).

In comparison, Delaware also had the lowest jobless rate in February 2018 at 3.4 percent, followed by Union County (3.7 percent); Franklin County (3.8 percent); Madison County (3.9 percent); Licking County (4.2 percent); Fairfield County (4.4 percent); Pickaway County (4.9 percent); Morrow County (5.2 percent); Hocking County (6.2 percent); and Perry County (6.8 percent).

In addition, Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.6 percent in February, down from 4.7 percent in January but up from 4.5 percent in February 2018.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed more than 5.59 million people in February down from more than 5.6 million in January but up from more than 5.55 million in February 2018, according to the data.

“While Ohio continues to lag behind the nation’s unemployment rate, the fact that more people are entering the workforce in Ohio and finding jobs is good news,” said Andrew Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month.

Ohio’s goods-producing sector supported 938,600 jobs in February, a decrease of 11,100 jobs from February 2018. During the year, manufacturing gained 8,500 jobs, while construction and mining, respectively, gained 2,300 and 300 jobs.

During the same time period, the state’s private service-providing sector’s employment increased by 29,300 jobs to nearly 3.88 million jobs in February.

The sector’s largest gains during the past year were from educational and health services (13,800), leisure and hospitality (9,400) and trade, transportation, and utilities (6,500).

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment last month was at 778,000 jobs, down by 4,300 jobs from February 2018.

While federal jobs decreased by 500, local government jobs decreased 4,700 and state government employment increased by 100 jobs.

The national unemployment rate for February was 3.8 percent, a decrease from 4 percent in January and from 4.1 percent in February 2018.