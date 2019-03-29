Arcade games can provide team-building challenges

If you’re searching for an exciting way to bring your co-workers together and strengthen camaraderie, one fun option is Dave & Buster’s.

“Companies need to keep their employees communicating well together, and there’s no better place to get your group to collaborate, grow as a team, and have fun than at Dave & Buster’s,” its website states.

They offer several team building activities for ice breakers for larger teams getting to know one another, or for keeping smaller groups entertained for hours.

One activity is the arcade relay racer. In this game, teams compete on a series of arcade games in a relay style race.

Each game is rated with physicality and skill set to help determine which teammate will compete on which game, according to Dave & Buster’s.

Each team must complete their leg of the race before the entire team can move on to the next challenge.

Another challenge offered is mission possible, during which teams must complete three missions.

Mission one is brain games with memory logic; mission two is to collect as many tickets in 10 minutes; and mission three is to find and collect a number of items scattered throughout the building or in purses and pockets.

The third activity is midway showdown, where teams are led by a referee to compete head-to-head and side-by-side on multi-player arcade games.

The last team building activity is Dave’s epic quest, which focuses heavily on time management, communication and problem solving amongst participants.

Teams complete in the ultimate scavenger hunt by completing a set of given challenges, according to its website. These may include playing games and solving clues throughout the building.

If none of the aforementioned activities suits you, they also offer customized team building activities just for your group to help achieve goals, boost morale and renew strengths.