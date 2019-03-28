Westerville firm sells system to help defend against active shooters

While stop, drop and roll is the mantra for someone who has caught on fire, Sam Fasone’s version for active shooters is alert, notify and defend.

And while schools and other organizations have the traditional fire extinguishers to put out the flames, Fasone’s company, Threat Extinguisher, provides a product and services to prevent gunmen firing their weapons at vulnerable locations.

“We are passionate about providing people at risk of extreme violence in educational, commercial and residential locations a complete and simple solution that improves their chances of survival in the critical 0-5 minute survival bubble,” said Fasone.

Based in Westerville, Threat Extinguisher’s system helps alert designated people with text messages, notify authorities via a central station and help defend against shooters with tactical-grade military pepper spray gel with a range of 20-plus feet.

More than three years ago, after hearing news of another school shooting, Fasone thought about ways teachers, students and administrators could protect themselves. Guns and stun guns were either too dangerous or ineffective to have in the classroom, he said.

“I kept thinking about it,” the Westerville native said.

Fasone, who has worked as a mechanic and general contractor, started researching information about pepper sprays.

There were a variety of products but Fasone settled on a gel product that has a range of more than 20 feet, farther than the typical keychain pepper sprays.

But the pepper spray alone would not be effective to stop an active shooter, Fasone said.

He emphasized the need for layered security and a system that alerts, notifies and defends. Using only one of those actions would not be as effective without all three, he said.

“It gets you help as fast as you need as possible,” Fasone said. “It’s got the whole package.”

Threat Extinguisher is installed at public and private schools such as Columbiana schools in Northeast Ohio and Worthington Christian School. It’s also installed at businesses and churches in Ohio, West Virginia and Florida.

“We’re growing,” Fasone said.

He said society has come a long way from the old mantra of fleeing or hiding from active shooter situations. “We decided to fight back,” he said.

Threat Extinguisher’s products are made in Ohio. The company employs five people and works with alarm system companies to make the system more effective.

Security Sales and Integration Magazine selected Threat Extinguisher as one of the top 30 technology innovations of last year.

And it’s not the only central Ohio company that has manufactured technology to tackle the rise of active shootings.

Aaron and Ben Ansel, co-founders of Practical Protection, launched the CoverMe-Seat, a stadium-style seat that converts into bulletproof vest, a year ago.

The device comes with a supplemental ballistic shield to protect against weapons such as AR-15 rifles.

“We have people on one side basically saying any solution that is not top-down regulatory reform is not a viable solution and that makes it difficult to market a bulletproof product that can work in these kind of situations,” Aaron told The Daily Reporter last year.

Aaron said the solution to active shooters will require a combination of top-down and bottom-up solutions. He said their product is an intermediate solution while the gun debate continues.

“The metaphor we like to use is it’s like having access to a fire extinguisher in a building that’s highly flammable,” Aaron said. “The best solution is to make the building fire proof but I’m going to keep that fire extinguisher next to me until they do.”