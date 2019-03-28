Columbus area has several options for team-building escape room exercises

Central Ohio’s businesses have plenty of escape rooms to pick from for team building exercises.

Escape Rooms come in a variety of themes and situations.

For example, Clintonville-based Trapped Columbus’ rooms has participants find clues for a band manager in a hotel room or to help them escape from a cabin with Bigfoot at the door within 60 minutes.

“We all know how ineffective typical team builders usually are,” the company said on its website. “Our trained team of actors understand the importance of keeping everyone involved and ensure everyone is engaged and enjoying themselves.”

Trapped Columbus’ escape rooms can hold up to 12 participants. The company also offers mobile options, bringing the escape room to a business’ venue.

Other escape room businesses include Breakout Games, Escape Room USA, Escape Columbus and Lockology Escape Rooms.

“The key to a solid team is providing a challenging and fun team building adventure that your staff will remember. Often, conflicting personality styles create the need for outside influence to take control and manipulate a situation to allow for everyone’s success,” Lockology Escape Rooms stated in a February 2018 blog post. “The reason that teams are often disconnected, or not perfectly functioning machines, is because people are too good at their own jobs.

“When an individual knows that they can do their part effectively and with few errors, they are more vulnerable in becoming detached from the big picture. It is understandable, but what happens when these high performing team members are forced to work in tandem with their peers? Lock your team in a room together, level the playing field with a foreign challenge, and you’re sure to find out.”

Lockology’s does a personality assessment prior to the escape room event and video records the duration of the event. It uses the video to review how well corporate teams are effective at problem solving.

“Escape the room team building adventures present organizations with exotic challenges that are fun, entertaining, and effective in creating an environment of teamwork that few other things offer,” the company said. “Your team members will have to rely on each other’s unique talents and personalities while building a plan for escape while embarking on a brand new adventure, that no workplace environment can offer.”

There are about 2,300 escape room business operating in the United States, Annie Pilon wrote in an article for Small Business Trends.

“Traditional team activities like company picnics or meetings tend to include a lot of talking, but not much in the way of actual problem solving practice. This activity allows people to flex those creative muscles in a really interesting environment, rather than simply talking about solving problems,” she said. “Flexing those muscles allows your team to get used to working alongside one another so that they can better complement each other in a business setting. It can also help you better get to know the unique strengths of your team.”