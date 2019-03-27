Rowing combines great exercise with plenty of teambuilding opportunities

Though the activity is more athletic in nature than some of the staid, run-of-the-mill teambuilding exercises out there, sweep rowing on Griggs Reservoir ranks as one of the area’s most original options when it comes to developing group cohesiveness and collaboration.

Greater Columbus Rowing Association offers the activity for groups that aren’t put off the idea of skittering across the surface of a reservoir measuring depths of 18 to 21 feet of water in a shallow racing shell.

According to their website — www.columbusrowing.org — the experience offers an organization a unique, memorable and physically active teambuilding, training experience that emphasizes the importance of working together for a common goal.

Sweep rowing provides a low-impact, total-body workout that can be enjoyed by adults of any age. Each individual rows a single oar attached to either side of the hull. Only with the rowers operating in tandem is the boat propelled forward.

In addition to the exercise, the rowers’ group says it’s the ultimate team sport, making it an ideal teambuilding experience for a variety of work groups.

The boathouse offers space for a team meeting and provides kitchen facilities for catering. Clean restrooms and shower facilities also are provided.

The teambuilding exercise is a full or partial-day (five hours) structured experience that includes instruction in the basics of sweep rowing. The day includes both classroom and “on-the-water” activities.

Rowers must be able to swim, stand up from a sitting position on the floor and perform a physical activity that requires full-body motion. Due to equipment limitations, participants must weigh between 100 and 250 pounds.

Passengers in the launch boats will be required to wear a personal flotation device, and they should be able to step in and out of the boat.

Additionally, all participants will be required to sign a waiver of liability prior to rowing or riding in one of the launch boats.

Because of the capacity of the boats, the ideal group size is a multiple of six people, the association noted. However, any number of participants, up to 30, can be accommodated.

Some participants may ride in the launch boats yet still be a part of the coaching and camaraderie.