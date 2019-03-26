Team-building company often puts clients on the ropes to build camaraderie

Team-building company often puts clients on the ropes to build camaraderie

David Lengyel was at a Chicago airport on his way to Birmingham, Ala., last week for one of Venture Up’s team building activities.

The managing director and co-founder of Venture Up often travels across the country, including in Ohio, where the company has done about four corporate team building activities per month.

“The team building business has really changed,” he said.

Lengyel came up with the idea of Venture Up in 1983 after he was trapped for three days in snowed-in chalet in France with a fellow American climber in 1983. Venture Up started out as an adventure company, allowing Lengyel to travel to more than 50 countries as a mountaineer, guide and consultant.

Eventually businesses hired Lengyel and his team to provide meaningful and fun experiential activities for team building purposes, according to the company’s website. Venture Up created programs and practices to serve any industry, focussing on corporate training and events.

Among its initial offerings include experiential high and low ropes programs that allow hundreds of people participate at the same time and complete in a few hours.

“We’ve been running programs in Columbus for at least 10 years,” Lengyel said. “The majority of our programming is conference-room based.”

The business works mostly with the business world but has also provided some programming for federal and state government agencies.

Lengyel said they’ve worked with large restaurant operators, manufacturers and white-collar businesses, such as banks.

Lengyel said the company’s activities can be broken down into three categories. Some activities are problem-solving focus, while others are competitive-based, with the last one charity based.

Examples include teams solving problems, amazing races in downtown Columbus and building bicycles to donate.

Venture Up has done programs for a variety of different sized groups, often averaging 75 to 150 people. It has done events and training with 1,000 people at some point. Companies often allocate only two to three hours for the training, which can be challenging.

The best type of events are the more inclusive ones where anyone can participate regardless of age and experience, Lengyel said.

The company launched its own conference-room based escape room a few years called Escape the Case. Now its own spin-off company, the activity has teams collaborate to tackle clues and locked boxes, an activity that can fit in a two-hour window. The activity can come in a variety of themes for different industries.

“The goal is to always have a lot of fun,” Lengyel said.