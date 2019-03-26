Clippers among teams participating in minor league’s Hispanic initiative

The only recognizable element of the Columbus Clippers’ Friday home game duds is the script letter C, though the casual observer may have to cock his head to the left or right to see it.

Just as Minor League Baseball is turning the sport on its side or, at least shaking up audience engagement, the team’s notable script C is tilted on its side on the new Friday home jerseys.

The shift transforms the C into a V, which is the first letter of the Spanish word for Clippers — Veleros

Yes, each Friday home game this season, the Columbus Clippers will play as Los Veleros de Columbus in an effort to not only attract the city’s Spanish-speaking community but to build an authentic, culturally relevant campaign through the league’s Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) Hispanic fan engagement effort.

There’ll be no mistaking the Veleros for the Clippers. Veleros jerseys and hats are teal and red and sport a fiendish-looking, smiling Mexican sugar skull with the team’s trademark script C stamped in the middle of its head. Crossed bats in the background complete the image.

The Clippers are typically kitted out more conservatively in navy or light blue and gray and white.

The Veleros join 71 other minor league teams that have taken on a dual identity this season for a series of 397-Copa designated games this year.

The inaugural campaign in 2018 far exceeded community impact, fan engagement and game attendance projections, earning numerous awards and recognitions for its authentic approach to engaging with Hispanic communities nationwide, league officials reported.

In 2018, Copa de la Diversión games drew significantly larger crowds — 24.4 percent larger — than non-Copa games. Overall attendance for the Copa-designated games was 12.6 percent more than attendance for the same dates the previous year, officials said.

“We worked for more than three years researching and developing the Copa de la Diversión platform, and we knew that if we built an authentic, culturally-relevant campaign, our entire fan base — not just Hispanic fans — would embrace it,” MiLB Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research Kurt Hunzeker said. “The way Copa resonated with our communities almost immediately after we started unveiling the identities last year truly signaled that our focus, direction and execution was correct.

“The positive fan feedback coupled with the quantifiable increases in key metrics helped shape our strategy as we prepare for more ‘divertido’ (fun) this season.”

The league said all 33 MiLB teams that participated in Copa last year are returning in 2019, joining 39 additional teams seeking to strengthen their connections with Hispanic fans in their respective communities.

Participating Copa teams were to have hosted unveiling events showcasing their culturally-relevant on-field personas honoring the local Hispanic community last week, but it appears the Clippers are remaining tight-lipped until their meet-the-team event scheduled April 3.

The Clippers website and online store, however, mention the Veleros and the Copa program and offer Veleros merchandise.

League officials said the new logos and team names created a merchandising bonanza the likes teams never have seen before.

Last year’s Copa champion — Los Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, the Albuquerque Isotopes’ alter ego — will go up against twice as many teams this year, as the competition is not determined by wins on the field but by criteria, such as attendance, marketing dollars invested, revenue gains and relevant community partnerships.

Los Veleros kick off the Copa series April 5 in a matchup against Indianapolis Indians, while other series games are played the same day in Lexington, Ky., Richmond, Va., and Lancaster, Calif.