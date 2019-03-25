Ohio oil, natural gas production up significantly in 2018

Workers tend to a well head during a hydraulic fracturing operation outside Rifle, in western Colorado. A judge has blocked oil and gas drilling on almost 500 square miles in Wyoming and says the government must consider cumulative climate change impacts of leasing public lands across the U.S. for energy development. The order marks the latest in a string of court rulings over the past decade faulting the government's consideration of emissions when issuing energy leases.

Ohio’s horizontal shale region saw an increase in oil and natural gas production rose last year, according to the latest figures from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

And the year ended on a high note for producers with a strong fourth quarter.

Horizontal wells in the state’s Utica/Point Pleasant area, mainly in the eastern portion of the state, produced nearly 5.8 million barrels of oil in the fourth quarter of 2018, a nearly 39-percent increase from the same quarter of 2017, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources earlier this month. (Note: a barrel of oil is equal to 42 U.S. gallons and that gas reporting totals include natural gas liquids).

Area wells also produced nearly 663.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas in the previous quarter, a nearly 32-percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the entire year, wells in the area produced a total of nearly 19.8 million barrels of oil and nearly 2.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, a respective 20 percent and 36 percent increase from 2017.

Oil production peaked in 2015 with more than 23 million barrels but started to decline after oil prices decreased from more than a $100 per barrel beginning in the summer of 2014 with prices plunging by about 50 percent by the end of the year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Since then, oil prices have fluctuated between $30 to $70 per barrel.

The Utica shale play is more than 7,000 feet below ground and underlies portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.

Along with the nearby Marcellus shale play, production of natural gas in those regions is expected to increase 31 percent for the next two decades and supply 45 percent of the nation’s production by 2040, according to an IHS Markit study released last week.

“Research continues to drive home the myriad economic advantages for manufacturers in the Shale Crescent region when compared to other, more traditionally accepted energy and chemical hubs,” said Wally Kandel, a spokesman for Shale Crescent USA. “Investors are catching on that the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations offer unprecedented benefits. There are few other places in the world, if any, where the supply, manufacturing facilities and end users are all in close proximity.”

Cost advantages for natural gas liquids in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast are expected to range from 6 percent to 26 percent by 2020, according to the study. Ohio does not require producers to distinguish natural gas liquids.

“The abundance of natural gas and natural gas liquids has impacted our project pipeline,” said Dana Saucier Jr., JobsOhio vice president and head of economic development, in a statement. “We are in conversations with companies seeking to expand as well as construct new plants in the region. The IHS Markit study quantifies the economic advantages of investing in the Marcellus and Utica formations.”

“In addition to the significant cost advantages, the Shale Crescent has the benefit of being located in an area of the country rarely impacted by extreme weather,” Saucier added. “Investors are taking notice.”

Since drilling in Ohio’s shale portion began in 2011, the state has issued more than 3,037 permits for horizontal drilling in the Utica /Point Pleasant shale play with more than 80 percent of them drilled.

The state also issued with 63 horizontal drilling permits in the Marcellus shale play with 39 of them drilled.

There is no drilling activity within central Ohio’s 10-county metropolitan statistical area. Ohio counties where drilling takes place include Belmont, Jefferson, Mahoning and Washington.

For the fourth quarter, ODNR listed 2,575 horizontal shale wells with 2,241 reporting oil and natural gas production.

The average amount of oil produced was 2,593 barrels, while the average amount of gas produced was more than 296 million cubic feet. The average number of production days 86.