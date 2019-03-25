Go team! Go-kart! Racing around can help get co-workers on a roll

At first blush, go-kart racing, or karting as it has been rebranded, seems an unlikely activity to foster cooperation or collaboration among participants.

But Grand Prix Karting on the city’s east side has devised some activities for a fun, fast-paced teambuilding adventure that employees will be talking about for quite some time.

GPK’s view of teambuilding is to increase understanding of team dynamics and improve how the team works together.

“Grand Prix Karting will allow your group to build their skills on the track and discover new strengths through cooperation and competition though our competitive karting,” the company’s website boasts.

The company’s activities promote the following:

Flexibility;

Trust building;

Productive teamwork;

A broader perspective;

Individual and team development and improvement;

Collaboration, communication and creative thinking; and

A competitive edge.

All group activities require a minimum of 10 drivers. Additional drivers pay at the per driver rate.

GPK’s group racing series gives team members a taste of real competitive racing.

The races, by design, do not offer equal track time for every participant as only the top racers advance from the qualifying heat.

In the Super Sprint, all drivers start with a practice session to give them a chance to get used to the karts and the track.

Next is the qualifying session in which drivers compete for the fastest lap time. The race culminates in the feature race with the top three finalists attending the award ceremony to receive medals and bragging rights.

For the super competitive, GPK offers its Grand Prix, which includes an additional heat to determine top drivers for the feature race.

Finally, there is the Endurance Race Team Building exercise.

“Get ready for some super-serious, non-stop go-kart action,” the website boasts.

The format is designed to aid in team building with group members randomly split into two to six-member racing teams.

Each team creates a team name to reflect their racing mission and attitude and builds strategies to utilize each individual’s strengths.

Features of the race include mandatory pit stops and driver changes, circumstances in which teamwork becomes top priority. The team with the best lap time within the hour is declared the winner.

GPK invites teams from all sorts of backgrounds for a productive event structured around the exciting race dynamic of karting competition.