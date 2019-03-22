Ohio wildlife officials hoping for more bald eagle nests this year

Ohio wildlife officials hoping for more bald eagle nests this year

As the state’s bald eagle population begins its nesting season in earnest, Ohio wildlife officials are hoping for a banner year, aiming for a dozen or more nests this year over previous years.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife biologists estimate there were 286 eagle nests in the state with mature eagles raising approximately 445 young eaglets during the 2018 nesting season.

Although eagle sightings in the Buckeye State are more common today, bald eagles were once an endangered species — only four bald eagle nests were recorded in the entire state in 1979.

Wildlife officials credit partnerships between the ODNR, Ohio zoos, rehabilitation facilities and concerned landowners for the recovery.

The majestic bird of prey was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007 and from the Ohio listing five years later.

“I am proud of our agency’s restoration efforts to bring back this iconic symbol of our nation, and thrilled the population is thriving here,” said Kendra Wecker, chief of the ODNR Division of Wildlife. “Each time an eagle soars overhead, Ohioans have the opportunity to experience the natural beauty in our state.”

Female bald eagles in Ohio typically lay one to three eggs sometime in mid-February or right about now, a press release detailed. Eggs are incubated by both parents for about 35 days, and the young eagles leave the nest about three months later, usually before the Fourth of July.

Officials note that March is an optimum time to view eagle nests, as the trees have yet to leaf out and bare branches are less likely to impede views of active eagle pairs.

The birds typically nest in large trees, such as sycamores, oaks and cottonwoods near large bodies of water with an ample supply of fish — their preferred food.

“Nesting season is an exciting time,” Wecker said. “I hope we can exceed 300 nests this year.”

Locally, Columbus Audubon has reported a nesting pair of bald eagles along the stretch of the Scioto River that fronts the city’s water treatment facility on Dublin Road.

According to the organization’s website, columbusaudubon.org, the nest, which is visible from the road, is located just north of the low head dam were the bike path crosses the river.

The western Lake Erie marsh region in Ottawa, Lucas, Erie and Sandusky counties is home to a sizable population of bald eagles, while in southern Ohio, eagles usually nest near major rivers, such as the Muskingum, Hocking, Scioto and Great Miami.

Bald eagles can be found in nearly every county throughout the state, including urban settings, according to Division of Wildlife.

The birds remain protected under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, making it illegal to disturb them.

Bird watchers are advised to stay at least 100 yards away from the animal or nest. Disturbing nesting bald eagles could lead the pair to abandon the eggs, officials advise.

As with many of Ohio’s native wildlife species, bald eagles require specific habitat conditions to thrive. Bald eagle habitat protection and research is funded by the sale of bald eagle conservation license plates, income tax check-off donations to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund and sales of the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp.