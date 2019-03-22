Clintonville doctor uses unique business model that includes membership fees

Dr. Heather Bartlett in Clintonville has helped fill a gap for patients who struggle to pay for their health care.

The Bartlett Medical Clinic & Wellness Center follows the direct primary care, or DPC, business model, where patients can purchase a membership to access Barlett’s services of basic primary care.

“I don’t personally know if this clinic is a game changer for the entire health care industry. But I will say I have tried very hard to make this a game changer for those who need care that they otherwise would not be able to easily afford or access due to fear of unknown costs,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett uses this analogy to describe how direct primary care helps the system. Most people do not use car insurance to pay for simple routine maintenance such as tire replacement, oil changes and changing wiper blades, she says.

“It doesn’t mean that these routine expenses don’t need to be planned for and budgeted for, but if theyare, they are actually affordable. We wouldn’t be able to afford car insurance if the expectation was that every single simple maintenance cost had to be wrapped into that insurance policy,” Bartlett said.

The goal of her clinic’s model is to provide basic primary care without the worry of costs. While her patients don’t need health insurance, she recommends it for catastrophes such as cancer and other serious medical problems.

“We do not pretend to be nor do we ever want to be an insurance replacement. Our goal is basic affordable primary care,” she said.

Bartlett grew up in west Texas near Midland and Odessa. After completing her undergraduate work at Texas A&M University Bartlett attended medical school at St. Matthew’s University in Grand Cayman in the British West Indies.

After Hurricane Ivan struck the Grand Cayman, Bartlett moved to Portland, Maine, St. Louis, Chicago and Baltimore for other rotations.

“After graduation, I completed my internship in general surgery at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. That’s how I arrived in Ohio,” she said.

She was a chief resident at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. After her residency, she practiced family medicine in Seattle for a year, then worked in emergency rooms in Texas and West Virginia.

“I truly missed Columbus — the seasons, the kind people, as well as the ability to find my future family here,” she said.

Bartlett found Clintonville, where she opened her clinic, to be similar to Seattle with its homes and way of life. But she never explored Columbus or Clintonville during her residency.

She eventually opened her clinic in an 800-square-foot office in a nearly century old building built.

“We’re in an old 1920s building that makes it feel more like a Norman Rockwell experience than the usual medical experience that many have come to know,” she said. In December, Bartlett moved the clinic to a new location in the area on High Street.

“The clinic and the risk of starting this business was born out of necessity,” Bartlett said.

During her prior experiences in health care, Bartlett noticed the dissatisfaction from patients but didn’t know why.

“I thought I understood and believed you just had to deal with disease, but really it was the way that the patients were forced to interact within the health care system in different facets whether it was urgent care, emergency room, pre-admission testing, and outpatient primary care clinic, you name it,” she said. “But the final push for me to open the clinic came from my work in the urgent care.”

There she saw people would sometimes leave if the receptionist could not provide clear and specific cost up front.

“I remember having multiple conversations with patients who needed to go to the emergency room for chest pain and an abnormal EKG — and they didn’t want to go to the emergency room due to fear of cost,” she said.

That led Bartlett find a solution and in 2015 she came across the direct primary care grassroots movement.

“The emphasis of the movement is to keep basic primary care affordable, and when people are willing to interact with basic primary care to find out if there is something wrong, hopefully they’ll have earlier intervention,” she said.

Among Bartlett’s challenges, medical education is geared more towards employment by a hospital system than running an individual practice.

“As an employed physician, in all my other places of employment, I was not at all privy to operations. This lack of exposure to operations is problematic — even in the residency training programs, they are there to train employed physicians rather than independent physicians,” she said. “Medicine is a very interesting outlier in a lot of different types of health care in that there is truly not any type of education surrounding the business of medicine.

“This matters because if this lack of operational knowledge isn’t appreciated by a physician, a physician can’t keep their doors open.”

With the benefits of technology, Bartlett may have face-to-face interactions with six patients but may have interacted with up to 15 patients and possibly more if lab work is included. Her patients are about evenly split between genders and tend to be less than 50 years old.

“This makes my work enjoyable being able to serve such a diverse patient base,” Bartlett said. “To say it was a risk and to be flippant about that is a gross understatement. There is tremendous risk that I took personally, financially, and even career-wise for this clinic. But I truly did believe in it.”