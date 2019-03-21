Startup Weekend: A 54-hour event at which ideas are born, cultivated

The Techstars Startup Weekend Columbus kicks off tomorrow, bringing entrepreneurs, designers, coders and others to create viable ventures in one weekend.

The event will be held at ScriptDrop Inc.’s new office space at 855 Grandview Ave. in Columbus. The company provides prescription delivery, connecting pharmacies to its network of couriers, according to its website.

Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas or listen to ideas from other fledgling entrepreneurs.

They then vote on the most interesting ones and form teams with diverse skill sets to flesh out the ideas into technological solutions.

Teams will have 54 hours to turn their ideas into a prototype that fits the need of a target customer.

“I think it has a great impact in the community, promoting startup culture,” said Trevor Bennett, one of the 12 volunteer organizers for the event.

Bennett has participated in Startup Weekend four times. He said the event is a fun place to watch people build new tech products, changing the idea over the course of the weekend.

Startup Weekend happens across the world but the format is generally the same, he said. Columbus’ first Startup Weekend was in November 2009. Since then Startup Weekend has taken place twice a year — in the spring and fall — and now attracts about 95 to 130 participants.

Of all the startups that form during the weekend globally, about 20 to 25 percent continue on after the event, based on 2014 data, Bennett said.

The event has grown over the last nine years as Columbus’ startup culture has evolved and becoming more recognized nationally. Bennett said its easier over the last few years to find a venue willing to host the event.

Usually established startup companies or others have offered their space such as CoverMyMeds and Rev1Ventures, a startup accelerator.

The event’s mentor pool has also increased. Bennett said organizers now have four to five pages worth of companies that could provide mentor resources. They now have about 24 mentors confirmed.

But the event will shift its mentor model to have them in a centralized location rather than visiting each team at random. Bennett said that reduces distraction for the teams.

Event judges include Juill Raderstorf of Ohio Innovation Fund and Amanda Epp of ScriptDrop. Coaches and mentors will be on hand to help teams.

They include Carolyn Morgan of OCLC, Ned Bauerle of Leading EDJE, Dan Rockwell of Big Kitty Labs, Andrew Frank of TechElevator, Matt Carlson of OCLC and Brandon Walker of Untappd.

Bennett added that the process can vary for each team depending on the type of product they are working on. That is the case with market validation, where teams may venture out to talk to people on the street, visit businesses or talk to mentors from a particular field to determine if there’s a market for their product.

Winners of Startup Weekend receive in-kind services including office space, legal counseling and website resources. Bennett said they stopped doing cash prizes because it did not incentivize winner to continue with their projects and make them viable startups.

In the future, organizers hope to do more events that are industry specific. For example, Bennett said they had funds to do a similar event at the Idea Foundry where physical products were built a few years ago.

That was a change from the usual startup weekends where about 60 percent of products were technology or mobile applications.