Pike County murder cases expected to cost the county more than $4 million

Pike County murder cases expected to cost the county more than $4 million

Justice comes at a cost.

For the surviving members of the Rhoden family and all of Pike County, for that matter, lawmakers and the Ohio attorney general expect the prosecution and public defense of suspects charged in the shootings to run in excess of $4 million.

“As the state and the defense prepare for trial for a case of this magnitude, a glaring fact is that Ohio is not positioned nor do we have a process in place that provides adequate financial assistance for prosecution or indigent defense in capital cases like this,” said Hillsboro Rep. Shane Wilkin, a Republican whose district encompasses Pike County.

Wilkin was joined by the joint sponsor of legislation to address the issue — Democrat Rep. John Rogers of Mentor-on-the-Lake — before members of the House Criminal Justice Committee recently.

The duo also have the support of Attorney General Dave Yost and Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, for the bill, filed as House Bill 85.

The bill would permit a county to request funding from the attorney general or state public defender for costs associated with prosecuting or defending an eligible capital case. Such a case must involve multiple defendants or multiple victims.

“Justice can not be dependent on affordability,” Wilkin said in a prepared statement. “This bill has been crafted to not only provide funds so that justice can prevail but also prevent county budgets from unforeseeable considerable costs, which undoubtedly would impact other essential county services.”

HB 85 would require the attorney general of state public defender, after receiving a request for extraordinary funding, to submit qualified requests to the state Controlling Board, which would review the request and, upon approval, transfer the funds to the attorney general of state public defender for proper management.

Another of the bill’s provisions calls for the state Budget and Management director to transfer $4 million to the Controlling Board Emergency Purposes/Contingencies Fund.

“Each of Ohio’s 88 counties is charged with the responsibility of prosecuting violations of Ohio law on behalf of the state,” Rogers told committee members. “While counties are an extension of state government, Ohio has a responsibility to ensure that a sound judicial system exists within our courts of law and equal justice is afforded to all.

“The state is all powerful. It can take away one’s liberty, which for some can be a lifetime. When it comes to a capital offense, it alone has the authority to take one’s life.”

Four of the six suspects charged in the Rhoden family shootings face capital charges.

In order to qualify for the special funding, the cost of the county’s estimated prosecution and defense exceed 5 percent of the county’s general fund appropriations for the calendar year in which the defendant or defendants were arrested and the case is a capital case involving multiple defendants or multiple victims.

Additionally, the board may release funds to the state public defender for defense costs only if at least one of the defendants is determined to be indigent under public defender procedures, Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis provided.

In the event the request falls short of the original request, the prosecuting attorney or public defender may seek additional funding from the Controlling Board.

Per HB 85, a request for additional funding must include the following:

1. The facts demonstrating the need for additional funds;

2. A statement explaining why the original funds were insufficient; and

3. The amount of additional funds being requested.

Bill analysis provided that the county board of commissioners must be notified of such a request.

“HB 85’s sole intent is to create a framework within the law that would provide Ohio’s counties with a means to petition the state for financial assistance when the costs of prosecuting and defending cases involve an offense that includes a capital specification, multiple defendants and/or victims,” Rogers said. “The ability to petition the state for this assistance would occur when the prosecution of these cases exceeds a threshold that would otherwise place the county in financial distress, if not threaten financial ruin.”

A second hearing of the bill, which has House cosponsor support of seven members, was scheduled for later this week.