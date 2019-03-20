Group asks state to spend more money on affordable housing

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, or COHHIO, is calling on state and federal leaders for actionable steps to expand affordable housing in light of a recent report that found a severe shortage of affordable homes for the state’s poorest residents.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Gap Report found only 43 affordable rental units for every 100 extremely low-income tenant households in the Buckeye State.

Additionally, the report showed that 67 percent of the state’s 437,765 poorest households are spending more than half of their income on rent.

Coalition Executive Director Bill Faith said state and federal leaders have options to make housing more attainable and affordable to vulnerable Ohio families.

“Gov. (Mike) DeWine has wisely made children a priority for his administration,” Faith said. “Homelessness among families with children has been increasing in recent years, but fortunately there are achievable, cost-effective remedies.

“People need a safe, decent affordable place to live in order to recover from addiction, raise a healthy baby, hold down a job, and do well in school. We’ll never build a healthier, wealthier, better educated Ohio unless we first stabilize our foundation — housing.”

The coalition has developed a plan for the state to tackle the rapid increase in children homelessness rates and expand access to affordable housing for struggling families. The plan requires both administrative and legislative action.

Working with the Home Matters to Ohio coalition, COHHIO has called on the state legislature to expand the Ohio Housing Trust Fund by at least $20 million a year, a press release detailed.

The Trust Fund is the primary source of state funding for homeless services and affordable housing development, and home repair and accessibility upgrades for low-income seniors and Ohioans with disabilities.

Additionally, the coalition has asked the administration to allocate $25 million in federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, or TANF, funding over two years for local rapid rehousing and homeless prevention programs that quickly move families in crisis into permanent housing.

At the federal level, the coalition has partnered with the national coalition and other groups to urge Congress to reject President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, which levies an 18 percent funding cut to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“With this budget request, President Trump and Secretary Carson are making clear in no uncertain terms their willingness to increase evictions and homelessness — for the vulnerable seniors, people with disabilities and families with kids who will be unable to manage having to spend more of their very limited incomes to cover rent hikes,” National Low Income Housing Coalition President and CEO Diane Yentel said in a prepared statement.

Faith suggested instead of cutting HUD’s housing and homeless programs, the state’s Congressional delegation should join with members to significantly expand federal investment in homeless programs and affordable housing.

“The lack of safe, decent, affordable housing is a huge stumbling block for Ohio’s ability to promote healthy families and thriving communities,” he said. “Congress took the first step toward closing the gap between low incomes and rising rents when they passed last year’s budget.

“Now we have an opportunity to build on that progress.”