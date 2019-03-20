Business sales activity in central Ohio hits record levels

The selling and buying of businesses in central Ohio has been heating up in recent years, hitting record levels last year according to a new report.

The area had 66 businesses sold, up from 54 in 2013 and eight in 2008, according to an annual report from BizbuySell, the largest business-for-sale marketplace online.

“Similar to the national data, Columbus is experiencing strong transaction growth and rising sale prices,” said Adam Debussy, senior marketing manager at BizBuySell. “Overall, Columbus had a record year of reported sales and its small business market appears to be thriving.”

The median sale price for Columbus businesses in 2018 was $225,000, a 39 percent increase from the previous year.

“Sellers appear to be confident, similar to what we are seeing on the national stage, represented by the 20 percent increase in median asking price,” Debussy said.

But last year’s median sales price was a 4.7-percent decrease from 2013 and a 3.25 percent decrease from 2008.

And while the median revenue in 2018 was 8.1 percent higher at $502,249 than in 2008, it was a 28 percent decrease from 2013.

Debussy said the sale-ask ratio increased 4.6 percent, meaning buyers are not balking at higher prices.

“While revenue and cash flow declined, this likely reflects smaller businesses changing hands as the 2018 cash flow multiple of 2.21 is a 4.4 percent increase versus 2017,” he said. “The rising multiple reflects increasing value gained by sellers.”

There were a total of 10,312 businesses sold last year, the most since BizBuySell started collecting data in 2007. There were 7,056 businesses sold in 2013.

“The business-for-sale market has remained balanced for quite a few years now, allowing both buyers and sellers to confidently enter the market and walk away with a deal to their liking,” said Bob House, president of BizBuySell and BizQuest.com. “Small business ownership is the American dream and with a growing number of listings hitting the market, there should remain a steady stream of entrepreneurs ready to take over these businesses.”

The national median sale price was $249,000 for all closed transactions in 2018, a 9.3 percent increase from $227,880 in 2017, according to the report. The median sales price in 2013 was under $200,000.

Emmet Apolinario, president of the Ohio Business Brokers Association, said it’s typical to see more small businesses sold as the baby boomer population ages.

He said many aren’t prepared to transition the business to the next owner in case of emergency or retirement.

“Small businesses tried to recover because of a better economy,” Apolinario said.

He added that many owners had to halt plans to sell their businesses when the economy tanked about 10 years ago. Business owners now face other challenges, including a tight labor market as unemployment is now low.

“We’ve had a good economy straddling the fence,” he said. “It’s going to be better for buyers moving forward.”

Therefore, sellers should consider selling now as the market will become flooded, providing the buyer population many more choices, Apolinario said.

In 2018, Columbus had 25 service businesses sold, followed by 21 retail businesses and 14 restaurant businesses, according to BizBuySell’s report.

In 2013, Columbus 20 service businesses sold, followed by 18 retail businesses and 10 restaurant businesses.

Apolinario said it’s becoming more common for business owners’ children having no interest in taking over.

“Kids do not even want to be part of the business,” he said.

Instead, business owners are searching internally and often offer to sell the business to employees who’ve worked there for years.

“Central Ohio is very robust,” Apolinario said. “We’re able to find capital.”

But, he added, investors could turn off the access to capital depending on how the economy plays out in the future.

According to BizBuySell’s report, 23 percent of business brokers believe rising interest rates were the top threat to the business-for-sale marketplace, while others showed concern over global financial instability (13 percent), an exhausted supply of quality listings (13 percent), minimum wage hikes (12 percent) and political gridlock (9 percent).

“It was another incredible year for small business transactions and the momentum should continue well into 2019,” House said. “We expect continued strong deal flow, but both buyers and sellers should also keep a close eye on factors that could affect the marketplace such as political gridlock, potential tariff impacts, rising interest rates, and stock market volatility. Those can be good indicators of how the market could shift moving forward.”