Former ballet dancer now a nutritionist in Dublin

When it comes to ballet and nutrition, it’s all about a certain mentality for Sarah Simpson.

The Bishop Watterson High School alumna devoted about 15 years to her development to become a professional ballet dancer before deciding to pursue her passion of nutrition.

Simpson is now a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist with her own practice, the Columbus Nutrition Co. in Dublin.

She meets with about four to five people each day during the work week, helping them “listen to their bodies” about their diet, she said.

“I want to share my passion with nutrition with other people,” she said.

Since she started ballet at the age of about six, Simpson became exposed to the importance of nutrition. She described herself as a “science geek” who loved reading everything about nutrition. In high school, she started to consider it a viable career option for herself.

“Food is such an integral part of your life,” she said.

Simpson received her degree in ballet from Indiana University in 2011. Between 2009 and 2011, she worked with the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s professional division in Seattle and was a trainee Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas.

Simpson said the life of a dancer could be exhausting with its 8-to-10-hour days of physical performance in the studio and on the stage.

While dancing brought her joy, the “lifestyle is so hard,” she said.

Simpson decided to go back to school. This time she received her degree in human nutrition and dietetics from The Ohio State University in 2014. She received her licensed and started her practice the following year.

During her second round of college education, Simpson did an internship working at different organizations and clinics such as Riverside Methodist Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Such experiences illuminated the challenge of spending enough time with her clients to answer their questions about nutrition.

“There was never enough time to answer them in a right way,” she said.

Simpson said the most important goal of her practice was to give clients the time they needed to understand her nutritional advice.

It’s partly why she keeps the number of clients who visit her practice each day low, giving each one an hour and half for appointments.

“I have to spend time with people, I won’t sacrifice that,” she said.

The bulk of Simpson’s clients are in the 25 to 55 age range. Beyond that Simpson works with teenagers, who are usually involved in sports, and some senior citizens.

When it comes to nutrition, Simpson takes an evidence-based, non-diet approach. She wants most of her clients to not be obsessed with food and numbers (like calories).

But she added that each patient has his or her own individual needs based on goals, budget and health.

“It’s not my job to tell them what to do,” she said. “My vision for people is to feel good and enjoy their eating.”

For example, Simpson said it wouldn’t be healthy for a client who has a cup of kale each day but gets sick from eating it despite the food’s nutritional value. She said clients are bombarded by information from the internet and other sources about what are healthy foods.

“(But) they might not be healthy for them,” she said.

Simpson is fascinated by the psychological component of food and nutrition’s relationship with autoimmune systems. She also has aspirations to write a cook book for people who have busy nights.

While Simpson helps people with their mentality about food, she’s working on her own mental game when it comes to dancing. Until eight months ago, Simpson had not dance for nearly a decade.

She started taking classes again but said it felt different when dancing for recreational purposes, making it difficult to step back into the dance world.

“To look at it as just for fun is just wrong,” she said, laughing. “It’s an emotional experience.”