Equality Ohio opens free legal clinic specializing in LGBTQ issues

Equality Ohio opens free legal clinic specializing in LGBTQ issues

Maya Simek, managing legal director for Equality Ohio, a group that advocates and educates on behalf of the state’s gay and transgender population, said it’s common to pick up the phone and hear from a member of the LGBTQ community who is in a legal bind — just because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Because many of Ohio’s laws are silent with regard to LGBTQ people, they are often treated differently or have unique legal needs related to discrimination, identity theft, and family law issues,” Simek said.

That is why the organization has opened a free legal clinic aimed at supporting the LGBTQ community.

People who need legal help or are not sure what kind of help they need can call toll-free (855) 542-8529 (LGBT-LAW) to be connected to the clinic, or they can fill out an intake form on Equality Ohio’s website — www.equalityohio.org.

The clinic is expected to focus on a broad array of legal issues, including victim advocacy, family law, name and document changes and benefit assistance (such as Social Security).

Equality Ohio plans to do weekly intakes around the state and develop a series of Know-Your-Rights guides for LGBTQ Ohioans.

The clinic is made possible by funding from the Ohio State Bar Foundation, the Cleveland Foundation and a Victims of Crime Advocacy grant through the Ohio attorney general’s office.

Simek said she understands her organization cannot do this work alone and she encourages attorneys from around the state to join to their Attorney Referral Network, which serves as a source of expertise and referrals.

“We have an arrangement which allows us to provide CLEs for practicing attorneys who take on work from the referral network for individuals living under 300 percent of the federal poverty level,” she said.

The clinic began operation last week.