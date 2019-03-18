Nonprofit group helps connect busy workers with volunteer opportunities

Nonprofit group helps connect busy workers with volunteer opportunities

It started with a Craigslist post and now a decade later Columbus Gives Back, a nonprofit organization that connects busy professionals with volunteer opportunities, is still going strong.

Since its inception Columbus Gives Back has worked with more than 160 nonprofits and more than 1,400 events.

“It’s a concept that still makes sense 10 years later,” said Caleb Miller, the board president of the organization.

Miller has worked with the organization for three years and said the organization has a lot of passionate working people.

Dayton native Juliana Hardymon used to volunteer back in high school and in college in St. Louis and eventually founded Columbus Gives Back.

Hardymon, who now works for United Way of Central Ohio, started her career in central Ohio at The Ohio State University.

She was interested in volunteering again as part of her New Years’ resolution, but she had difficulty finding opportunities that could fit her schedule and lifestyle.

“I was relatively new in Columbus at the time,” she said. “It was a little harder to find something that fit my time schedule.”

In 2009, she posted an event to cook dinner for the Unverferth House, a temporary home for families and patients of the OSU Wexner Medical Center. The event attracted 10 people, including some of Hardymon’s friends.

The experience led her to create Columbus Gives Back to help connect professionals with volunteer opportunities that were flexible.

One important key feature for Hardymon’s new group was that the volunteer opportunities were episodic in nature, so a professional didn’t need to make a regular commitment.

Hardymon had no trouble finding organizations in central Ohio seeking volunteer help.

“Columbus is filled with nonprofits doing amazing work,” she said. “(The) nonprofit community was extremely receptive and really creative in identifying projects.”

Hardymon eventually handed the reins over to others but she continued volunteering with the organization’s events until professional and family obligations increased.

While she wants to get back into volunteering, Hardymon said she loves that the organization continues to thrive.

“I’m just shocked and terrifically impressed with where subsequent leaders take this group,” she said. “I’m always impressed with how generous the Columbus community is.”

Although much has changed over the last decade, Hardymon said she would been a little more modern in her organizational and recruitment approach if she started the nonprofit this year.

“I just kind of wanted to be more organic,” she said.

Miller said he feels a deep sense of pride about what the organization has accomplished, such as tripling the number of volunteers from 2017 to 2018 and doubling the amount of events.

“It’s cool to feel the camaraderie of the group,” He said.

Miller said the biggest challenge is that the organization is completely made up of volunteers who balance their day jobs with the nonprofit.

While they’ve gained some name recognition, Miller said the board will look to new ways to market themselves.

“We’re still growing and stronger than ever,” he said.

For ticket and other information about the event go to www.columbusgivesback.org.q