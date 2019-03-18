Inspector General’s report: Private contractor improperly used state resources; wrongfully awarded contract

The owner of a Blacklick IT services firm has been debarred by the Ohio Department of Administrative Service from performing contract work for the state after an investigation revealed unfair bidding practices and illegal use of state property, an Inspector General’s report found.

Information Technology Consultant Demitra Burkhart, who was working for the state of Ohio through her private company AIN Systems was found to have been using state resources to conduct her private consulting business.

Investigators examined Burkhart’s Ohio Department of Transportation email account and discovered she had forwarded to her personal email account numerous emails containing contractors’ resumes and ODOT work product.

Investigators also found the woman had emailed IT contractors who worked for her personal business in violation of department policies.

Perhaps more damning, the investigation revealed that the department improperly awarded a no-bid contract.

“Investigators found that Burkhart previously worked as an IT contractor at the Ohio Department of Mental Health and the Ohio Department of Administrative Services,” the report noted. “While at ODMH, Burkhart worked closely with Shawn Shelstad, former application development manager.

“Shelstad transferred from ODMH to ODOT on Sept. 6, 2015. Burkhart was hired at Shelstad’s request as a consultant at ODOT around Oct. 1, 2015.”

She earned an hourly rate of $72.25.

Shelstad said he hired Burkhart to document processes for IT staff augmentation and invoicing — duties previously handled by an ODOT employee who had retired, case summary provided.

Shelstad told investigators that staff limits, known as “head counts” precluded him from hiring within the organization.

While working as a consultant, Burkhart was also selected by Shelstad to receive an additional and separate contract as project manager for $195,000.

Specifically, he requested a contract extension, despite Burkhart’s never having worked on the specific project.

Shelstad was unable to explain to investigators why he treated the matter as an extension, rather than abiding by legal practice of obtaining three quotes in a bidding process.

The investigation found that the Ohio Department of Administrative Services acquisition analyst who reviewed the contract request understood Shelstad’s request as a request for a contract extension.

“(Analyst Pam) Storts explained that the ODAS acquisition analysts have to rely on the agencies’ statements being factual because analysts do not have the available time to confirm the accuracy of what is being reported to them,” the report detailed.

A press release from the Office of the Inspector General noted that the contract was in fact not an extension of an existing contract and was awarded in a manner that circumvented the proper bidding process.

The Office of the Inspector General made recommendations to both ODOT and the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to address and correct issues identified in the investigation.