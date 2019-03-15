So far, so sweet as central Ohio maple syrup season winds down

Richardson Family Maple Farm proprietor Craig Richardson transfers the sap he’s collected from the several sugar maples growing on the property surrounding his Jefferson Township home. He said it’s been a great season.

This week was it for annual maple syrup production at Richardson Family Maple Farm in Jefferson Township.

As Craig Richardson, the farm’s owner — a self-described hobbyist — stoked the fire inside the wood stove to process some of the last sugar maple sap of the season, he said it’s been a great season for local producers as well as those around the Buckeye State.

“We’ve had the perfect weather pattern,” he said. “You want cold nights and warm, sunny days.

“It’s been ideal.”

Any variation on that and the sap won’t run, he added.

Richardson checks in with fellow maple producers online to gauge how the season is progressing around the state and in other areas.

He said producers in colder climes north of Ohio are still waiting for the first sap of the season.

Producers in Michigan, Maine and Ontario haven’t seen any yet, he said.

The farm’s sugar shack can process about 20 gallons of sap in an hour.

“If you make enough of this stuff, you can make money,” the Vermont native said.

His family back in the Green Mountain State operates a dairy farm and maple syrup farm — the real deal.

The commercial grade evaporator used by his family’s operation in Vermont would barely fit in the sugar shack he built behind his Jefferson Township home.

“As soon as people find out I grew up in Vermont, they’re like, ‘Oh, OK,’” he said, laughing.

Richardson said 100 gallons of sap from the sugar maples dotting his property and about 90 more in nearby Boehnke Nature Preserve yields about two-and-a-half gallons of syrup.

“It’s a hobby that pays for itself,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I make money.”

A couple of other central Ohio producers — Camp Ken-Jockety and Milligan’s Maple Products — have gone headlong into production and are able to turn a profit.

Kevin Milligan started his namesake business after becoming frustrated with a public accounting job and a hint dropped by his mother sparked some interest.

“After researching the process and visiting other operations I decided I would give it a try,” he said. “I have grown each year, and what started as a side business has turned into my full-time venture.”

His business specializes in production of pure maple syrup and a bourbon barrel-aged version of the same pure syrup he collects on his Athens-area farm.

“The bourbon barrel-aged pure maple syrup does not contain any alcohol, but ages in a bourbon barrel for six to eight months, imparting a rich oaky flavor with hints of vanilla all the while maintaining the tasty maple flavor profile,” he said.

He expects to introduce other value-added products down the road, he said.

For now, though, he is happy with syrup production.

“The greatest reward for me is knowing that I am making a quality product that people enjoy using, and having so many quality restaurants believe in my product to utilize it in their tasty menu items,” Milligan said.

At Camp Ken-Jockety, a Girl Scout camp near Big Darby Creek in Prairie Township, young scouts participate in the Tree Tappers Maple Syrup Program, which expects to exceed last year’s production record of 60 gallons of syrup.

The program taps more than 400 maples which are linked by a vacuum tubing system.

“Part of the Girl Scout Law, using resources wisely is a responsibility we take to heart,” said Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Marketing and Communications Senior Manager Erica Strother. “We noticed that Camp Ken-Jockety wasn’t being utilized during the winter and early spring, so we set out to create a program that would utilize the camp while providing an additional opportunity for our girls.

“We explored several options and with the help of a Battelle Corporation STEM grant, landed on an educational maple syrup program.”

Tree Tappers’ first season of production was 2016.

The program is open to everyone, Strother said.

“Schools and other groups frequently visit Camp Ken-Jockety to participate,” she continued. “The revenue generated from the program helps maintain the camp and supports summer day camps and year-round camping opportunities.

“It also supports the Elam Environmental Education Center, located at Camp Ken-Jockety, which is dedicated to providing nature, science, and outdoor programs for our community.”

Asked if maple production at the camp has eclipsed another perennial Girl Scout activity — cookie sales — Strother diplomatically answered both activities teach important lessons to young girls.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial program in the world for girls,” she said. “By participating, girls practice life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics, and people skills.

“With the Tree Tappers Maple Syrup Program, girls learn practical STEM skills. They learn about nature, states of matter, chemical processes, and weather.”

She said armed with an education based in science, technology, engineering and math, girls can take on some of the biggest challenges and problems our planet faces and help solve them.

“With programs like our maple syrup program, girls become better problem-solvers, critical thinkers and inspirational leaders,” Strother said.