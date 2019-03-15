Central Ohio unemployment up slightly in January to 4.5%

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in January to 4.5 percent compared to 4.1 percent in the same month a year ago, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

The 10-county metropolitan area’s civilian labor force increased to 1,089,400 workers in January — 26,100 more than January 2017.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware County had the lowest jobless rate in January at 3.7 percent, followed by Union County (4.1 percent); Franklin County (4.3 percent); Madison County (4.6 percent); Fairfield and Licking counties (4.8 percent); Pickaway County (5.4 percent); Morrow County (6 percent); Hocking County (6.9 percent); and Perry County (7.4 percent).

In comparison, Delaware also had the lowest jobless rate in January 2018 at 3.4 percent, followed by Franklin and Union counties (3.9 percent); Madison County (4.1 percent); Licking County (4.4 percent); Fairfield County (4.5 percent); Pickaway County (5.1 percent); Morrow County (5.6 percent); Hocking County (6.6 percent); and Perry County (7.3 percent).

In addition, Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.7 percent in January, up from 4.6 percent in December and from 4.5 percent in January 2018.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed nearly 5.61 million people in January compared with more than 5.58 million in December and 55,500 more than January 2018.

“Ohio’s labor market started the year off on the right track with the addition of 20,300 new private-sector jobs in January. While the unemployment rate did increase-the first time since June 2018 — to 4.7 percent, it was coupled with a slight increase in the labor force participation rate-up from 62.3 percent in December to 62.4 percent in January. This means that more Ohioans started looking for work or started working,” said Andrew Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month.

“The most surprising news in today’s announcement — and perhaps the most concerning — was the downward revision in total private-sector jobs created in 2018, which was lowered to only 47,200 jobs created. While it is common to see revisions from month to month, this dramatic shift (from 104,800 to 47,200) is surprising and needs further explanation from government analysts,” he said. “Despite the positive signs from this month’s report, Ohio continues to lag behind the nation with some areas of the state being left behind. This is further confirmation that as state policymakers begin to consider Ohio’s biennial budget they must continue to pursue pro-growth policies to ensure prosperity for all Ohioans.”

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 941,100 workers January, an increased of 18,700 jobs.

The sector’s increases included manufacturing employment gains 11,000 people, followed closely by construction employment gains (7,200) and mining and logging (500).

The state’s private service-providing sector’s employment increased by 38,600 jobs to more than 3.88 million jobs in January from January 2018.

The sector’s largest gains during the past year were from educational and health services (19,300), leisure and hospitality (10,600) and trade, transportation, and utilities 8,600.

In addition, Ohio’s public sector employment in January was at 779,100 workers, down by 1,800 jobs from January 2018. While federal jobs decreased by 300, local government jobs decreased 2,700 and state government employment increased by 1,200 jobs on an annual basis.

The national unemployment rate for January was 4 percent, an increase from 3.9 percent in December, but down from 4.1 percent in January 2018.