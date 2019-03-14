State business leaders launch initiative to help students

The mission of a new non-profit organization made up of Ohio business leaders is simple: Preparing students for success in life must be a priority.

The Ohio business community announced this week creation of Ohio Excels, a new non-partisan coalition of business leaders committed to ensuring that all Ohio students have access to excellent early childhood, K-12 and post-secondary education experiences.

According to the press release announcing the group’s creation, Ohio Excels’ work reflects the reality that all students can achieve at high levels and deserve the opportunity to develop skills and knowledge that will enable them to be successful later in life.

For thousands of Ohio public school students, however, the group’s efforts may come too late as three failing school districts are now managed by state-run academic distress commissions and an appointed chief executive, while another 10 districts, including Columbus City Schools, are a failing grade or two away from the same predicament.

“We believe that the business community can and must play an important role in these critical discussions, debates and policy solutions to ensure the personal and economic success of Ohioans and the long-term success of our state,” Ohio Excels’ Board Chairman and President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership Joseph Roman said in a statement.

Creation of the organization suggests state business leaders recognize the role they may play in addressing education and workforce challenges.

Organizers said the business community recognizes that improving the quality of education will give students a better chance to succeed and will help Ohio businesses grow and innovate, fueling a robust state economy.

Ohio Excels core principles include:

• Expect Academic Excellence — All students deserve the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

• Focus on Students — Students’ needs must be at the center of all policy and practice decisions.

• Use Data — Education decisions must be informed by data that honestly illuminate student performance.

• Strengthen Implementation — Leaders must support educators in crucial implementation challenges to ensure student success.

• Maximize Investments — The state should better coordinate all of its investments to serve students’ comprehensive needs.

• Offer Quality Choices — Families and students deserve the right to choose the school that best meets their unique needs and have funding for that choice.

• Build on Success — Share examples of success and best practices so that students have access to proven options.

Organizers said the success of Ohio’s students and families is predicated on the collective ability to prepare students for a world of work that is rapidly changing, and the business community is expected to use its collective voice and influence through Ohio Excels to identify and support policy solutions.

“With leadership from sectors across Ohio — families, policymakers, educators, academia, philanthropy and business — we will keep focus on our students and the excellence of their education,” said Columbus Partnership President and CEO Alex Fischer, who sits on the board.

Ohio Excels’ founding President Lisa Gray said she is excited about the business community’s interest in the group’s mission.

She said she hopes to expand the group’s partnership with education stakeholders to ensure the best opportunities for Ohio schoolchildren.

“Our students need and deserve our continued commitment,” Gray added.

“With the new administration, General Assembly and state Board of Education, we believe the time is right to develop early and lasting partnerships with Ohio’s education policymakers,” former Ohio congressman and Ohio Business Roundtable President and CEO Patrick Tiberi said. “Ohio Excels is committed to engaging business leaders from across Ohio and partnering with elected leaders, education policymakers and other stakeholders to ensure Ohio’s students are well-prepared at each level of the education system and ultimately to engage as productive and successful Ohioans.”

Other members of the group’s all-business board are LBrands Company Affairs Vice President Theodore Adams, Cincinnati Business Committee President Gary Lindgren, The Farmer Family Foundation Executive Director Mary Beth Martin, RPM International Inc. Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer Randell McShepard, Lovett & Ruth Peters Foundation President Daniel Peters and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Senior Vice President for Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion Margie Wright McGowan.

An early bipartisan effort in the Ohio House of Representatives seeks to undo state law that enables Department of Education takeover of failing school districts.