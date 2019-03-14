Irish-centric Dublin’s Celtic Cocktail Trail ideal for St. Paddy’s Day this weekend

VASO Rooftop Lounge created the Irish Tricolour cocktail as part of the Celtic Cocktail Trail. VASO is among 14 venues that participate in the trail, each with their own Irish-influenced beverage for visitors and locals to try. The year-round trail helps promote Dublin businesses.

Irish-centric Dublin’s Celtic Cocktail Trail ideal for St. Paddy’s Day this weekend

In central Ohio there’s no place more notable to get one’s Irish on than in Irish-centric Dublin and one way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend is to participate in the suburb’s Celtic Cocktail Trail.

Similar in concept to the Columbus Coffee and Ale trails, the Dublin-based trail features 14 venues, each with their own unique Irish-influenced beverages.

Trail participants who complete a certain number of stops by purchasing any beverage at the establishment can earn rewards from the Dublin Convention Visitors Bureau.

“It’s a nice way to include all these restaurants,” said Sara Blatnik, marketing director of the Dublin CVB.

Blatnik said the trail helps showcase the restaurants but also ties in Dublin’s Irish theme as it does with other events, such as Dublin Irish Festival in August and the Irish Fairy Door Trail, which showcases the suburb’s retail shops and has attracted thousands of participants.

The success of the Irish Fairy Door Trail led to the Cocktail Trail’s formation. The new trail launched last year, issuing more than 1,500 so-called passports that get stamped by each venue after the participant purchases any beverage. About 70 were completed but the passports don’t expired.

“It’s certainly not meant to be done in one day,” Blatnik said.

The trail started with 10 venues last year and added new venues this year, but participants who started last year will still get their prizes for completing the original list, Blatnik added.

“We have a lot of new restaurants, shops and attractions that have opened over the past year,” she said.

The current list of participating venues are 101 Beer Kitchen, VASO Rooftop Lounge, The Pint Room, Mezzo, Dublin Village Tavern, Fado, Hen Quarter, RAM Restaurant & Brewery, Vine & Tap, J. Liu, Revelry, The Bogey, Matt the Miller’s and Tucci’s. Participants have to be members of the

Dublin CVB since their membership helps fund such programs.

Not every venue is Irish-themed. The list includes Italian and Southern restaurants and a brewery. But each have come with their spin on an Irish-themed beverage, whether using Jameson Irish Whiskey or something similar in their concoctions.

For example, Tyler Plymale, master mixologist of the Hen Quarter, got personal with his Excuse Me Miss cocktail.

“When I was tasked with creating a drink for The Celtic Cocktail Trail, the first thing that came to mind was my girlfriend who is a local Irish Dancer. At Hen Quarter, we name each drink after songs that play at the restaurant with a focus on 90s R/b,” he said in a statement. “I chose the song ‘Excuse Me Miss’ for this drink and it reminds me of the first time I saw her striking red hair and piercing hazel eyes. I infused Slane Irish Whiskey with apple, cinnamon, clove, and brown sugar to give it some spice. I also used local Watershed Apple Brandy which pairs beautifully with Orange Curacao.

“I chose to add honey vanilla syrup as a sweetener and orange bitters to round out the drink as a whole. I think this drink personifies her as a person by packing a punch you won’t soon forget but leaves you with sweetness and a feeling of warmth.”

The Dublin Village Tavern’s Mavourneen also has a personal touch.

Geri Ziemba, its general manager, stated “I chose Mavourneen because that’s what my grandfather would call my grandmother. They were from County Limerick (in Ireland). Mavourneen is a term of endearment for a wife, sweetheart or female loved one. The drink takes Irish Whiskey, typically a man’s drink back then, and softens it with cucumber and elderflower.”

Others looked at the Ireland for inspiration. VASO’s Irish Tricolour showcases the colors of the Irish flag.

While each member also does their own marketing on social media, Blatnik said there discussions to partner with Irish Whiskey manufacturers to promote the trail. But nothing has been finalized.

Blatnik said the participating restaurants appreciate the incoming traffic the trail brings. About half of the participants are from out of town.

“It’s an incentive for our visitors to visit our restaurants and keep their time and money in the city,” she said.

For more information go to www.visitdublinohio.com.