Electronic health records increase efficiency, but some legal issues remain unsolved

Electronic health records increase efficiency, but some legal issues remain unsolved

The transition from paper medical records to electronic ones hasn’t been smooth on several fronts, according to industry experts and publications.

There are many benefits for electronic health records, including the ability to access medical information remotely. It’s become commonplace to see doctors and nurses type a patient’s medical record into a computer or tablet these days.

So far the practice has been embraced by most health-care providers.

Despite some transitional issues, fewer than one in five physicians would prefer to return to paper medical records, according to study the Rand Corp. conducted on physicians’ satisfaction.

“Implementing electronic health records has been a goal of the U.S. government for years. Using information technology in health care has great potential but the whole process turned out to be very slow, both in terms of primary care and hospitals,” Cristine Roger Felt wrote in blog post for the Center for Health Journalism.

Felt said the use of electronic health records poses legal issues, such as medical malpractice. The technology could reduce the number of malpractice cases as physicians’ errors can be detectable in electronic records.

“On the other hand, computer data can be easily manipulated whereas one can hardly fraud a date on the hospital’s official stamp (which can be found in paper files),” she said.

Felt added: “With electronic records, there is a higher risk of compromising sensitive data because of the possibility of hacking attacks or unauthorized access.”

In addition, the legal issues become more complicated when electronic health records technology does not function properly.

For example, the U.S. Department of Justice settled with electronic health records provider eClincical Works partly because it was found liable for errors in patient care from system malfunctions.

But Deborah Farringer, an assistant law professor of Belmont University College of Law, said in an interview with Scholastica’s blog that the main focus of the settlement against eClinical Works was more about its violation of the Fal Claims Act by allegedly obtaining false certification of its software to qualify for an incentives program.

The jury is out on who’s liable for machine errors in electronic health records.

“EHR vendors historically have basically always taken the position that an (electronic health record) is simply software and providers and other users of the software are always ultimately responsible for the care to patients,” Farringer said. “Vendors have relied in court on this concept, known as the ‘learned intermediary’ doctrine (typically a defense in products liability cases), which establishes that so long as the drug or device (or in this case the electronic health record) provided adequate instructions or warning of foreseeable risks, then the provider — not the drug or device — is in the position to reduce or limit the risks.”

Farringer said health-care providers have found some success in holding electronic health records vendors responsible but only based on breach of contract claims.