Regional car shows like Columbus Auto Show appeal directly to consumers

The 2019 Columbus International Auto Show, which runs until Sunday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, features the newest models for consumers. Nearly one in four new truck and car buyers visit an auto show before purchasing a vehicle, according to one study.

While the upcoming Columbus International Auto Show may not get the national headlines, it gets the next best thing: consumers.

The more prominent auto shows such as those in Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles play up to the press, while the regional shows such as Columbus’ play up to the people, said Kelly Danison, Columbus Auto Show director of events.

“Smaller regional shows are more consumer-based,” she said.

The annual event features the newest models from more than 36 manufacturers, five ride-and-drive experiences and family-friendly entertainment at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Additionally, car show attendees can expect new features at this year’s event. Local company Columbus Cars & Coffee has a display of exotic cars and the Groveport-based Motts Military Museum features military vehicles from World War II to Desert Storm.

Danison declined to provide attendance figures for the auto show, but she said 67 percent of attendees are usually male and 44.4 percent are between the ages of 35 to 55, while 60.1 percent had a household income of $75,000-plus.

Also, 23 percent of new car and truck buyers attend an auto show prior to vehicle shopping and purchasing, according to Foresight Research Study.

And 21 percent of buyers who attend an auto show purchased a brand that they were not considering prior to attending the show.

“We feel that a lot of Columbus-area dealers use us as a kick off to their selling season,” Danison said.

She said the auto show is a great opportunity for those dealers to expose their products to potential customers because Ohio law prohibits vehicles from being sold at auto shows, so there’s no sales tactics involved at the show.

Casey Brindley, the general sales manager of Roush Honda, has attended the auto show for 12 years and says the auto show is a great place for consumers to look at all the newest models in one place.

“You can’t do that by going into a dealership,” he said.

But it also gives manufacturers the opportunity to showcase rare models to the public. Those are kinds of vehicles that consumers would normally have to pre-order at a dealership.

While consumers can see the unusual vehicles in person, such vehicles are most likely roped-off at auto shows and prevent attendees from checking out the interior.

Brindley said manufacturers do that to add “mystique” and “excitement” to the product.

Aside from the products, Brindley said the auto show helps the local dealer community. The show provides opportunity for dealers to co-brand alongside the show.

“It’s drawing a lot of attention in the local area, the local market,” he said. “We have the opportunity to put our fun Columbus, Ohio, spin on it.”

With its Westerville dealership about 20 minutes away from downtown, the Roush Honda sales team comes to show on Sunday (a day the dealership is closed) and helps consumers understand the products.

And while they can’t sell vehicles at the show, it’s a marketing opportunity as sales team members provided business cards and brochures about the dealership.

“We know what the customers want to talk about on the car and all we do is just assist them and provide,” Brindley said.

The National Automobile Dealers Association expects sales of 16.8 million new cars and light trucks in 2019. It reports that new car dealers are generally optimistic about 2019 and excited about changes in technology that advance safety features and improve both fuel economy and vehicle electrification.

Expected manufacturers at this year’s show include: Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Rolls Royce, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

For more information about the show, visit www.columbusautoshow.com