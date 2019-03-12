Sexual misconduct cases busted non-disclosure agreements

The Ohio State University Moritz’s College of Law will host a lecture next week about non-disclosure agreements.

Julie Macfarlane, a law professor with the University of Windsor, will speak about the strong moral case against non-disclosure agreements for terminations involving sexual misconduct and the emerging case law that considers such agreements unenforceable on public policy grounds, where public interests outweigh the private interests.

In general, the agreements and their use in sexual misconduct situations have caught national attention because of the #MeToo movement.

Women have found success in violating their agreements in high profile cases such as former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“In many newsworthy sexual harassment cases, like the one involving Harvey Weinstein, we’re seeing women who settled earlier civil cases coming forward, very likely in violation of their NDA clauses,” the Spiggle Law Firm stated in a report. “These women made the decision that they would come forward with their stories in spite of the risk of being sued for an NDA violation. Remember that an NDA is only as good as a party’s willingness to sue to enforce it. Without a lawsuit, the NDA is as threatening as the piece of paper it was written on.”

For example, Olympic champion gymnast McKayla Maroney would have paid a $100,000 penalty if she violated her non-disclosure agreements about her abuse by Nassar. But USA Gymnastics said they would not enforce the agreement.

“Opponents of confidentiality provisions in settlement agreements argue that the greatest benefit of banning such provisions means that serial harassers would lose the ability to buy the silence of their victims,” Bradford J. Kelly and Chase J. Edwards wrote in an article in Business Law Today.

It’s unlikely for employers to enforce their non-disclosure agreements against women in high profile cases because of the public relations aspect but the same cannot be said for women in cases that received less attention, according to Spiggle.

Some legislators at the federal and state level are seeking to curb the power of confidentiality agreements when it comes to sexual harassment.

Congress, for example, included provisions in the tax law to eliminate deductions for settlements, payouts and attorney’s fees for cases related to sexual harassment.

“Putting aside pending legislation, there’s a fundamental legal question underlying this issue: were these non-disclosure agreements ever enforceable in the first place,” attorney Max Kennerly wrote in a post on his blog Litigation & Trial. “There’s virtually no case law addressing the question head-on, but … I believe that most courts would be loath to enforce them.”

Kennerly said there are some cases where courts refused to enforce a non-disclosure agreement because it was hiding criminal conduct.

Among them include a three-decade-old case in which the Ohio Court of Appeals refused to enforce the non-disclosure agreements that would prohibit a school district from disclosing a teacher’s abuse of children to other districts.

“Harassers in the workplace pose a threat to the safety and well-being of others making it an issue of public importance,” he said. “As a result, as common as confidentiality clauses in sexual harassment cases might be, it’s questionable whether any of them would be enforceable when a victim discloses the circumstances to the public to protect others from their abuser.”