Women, second-career people may fill need for workers in funeral industry

At more than 77 million of them, the aging Baby boomers comprise the biggest generation yet to reach its Golden Years.

And not unlike taxes, life’s other inevitability, death, will not be inescapable even for that cock-sure generation.

Despite that morbid inevitability, a silver lining is an expected increase in jobs in the funeral industry.

And that may be a challenge in Ohio, which is not only not gaining workers in the field, the state has seen fewer people employed in the funeral industry.

Central Ohio had 80 people employed as morticians, undertakers and funeral directors as of May 2017 compared to 90 two years earlier, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of people in Ohio working in the funeral industry overall fell 29 percent over the same period, from 1,420 in May 2015 to 1,100 in May 2017.

Nationally the number of morticians and funeral directors remained essentially unchanged during the same timeframe — there were 25,460 morticians, undertakers and funeral directors as of May 2017 compared to 25,470 in May 2015.

“We have a need to attract quality individuals to funeral service,” said Melissa Sullivan, executive director of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association.

Sullivan has served the organization, which represents about 85 percent of funeral homes in Ohio, for more than three decades.

Sullivan said many funeral directors are retiring or leaving the field because of tighter regulations and with family succession often not an option, funeral homes are likely to become more consolidated.

But the overall employment outlook of funeral service workers is expected to grow 5 percent from 2016 to 2026, adding nearly 3,000 jobs during that period, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis.

With an aging population, there will be a greater demand for funeral service workers, which include managers, morticians, undertakers and funeral director professions.

“I certainly think the outlook is bright and it’s a great career opportunity,” Sullivan said.

In addition, the industry has seen an increase in women becoming funeral directors and make up 60 percent of mortuary scientists students, she said. There are also an increase number of funeral directors who are first-generation or who have made it their second career.

“The employment pool is a lot more diverse than it use to be,” she said.

Ohio and Minnesota are the only states to require funeral directors have a bachelor’s degree. People who want to shift to the profession can undergo a two-year apprenticeship program if they already have a bachelor’s degree but may need additional education.

Funeral directors are also required to have 18 hours of continuing education every two years, which the association provides for Ohio.

Funeral directors, embalmers and apprentices are also required to get licensed by the Ohio Board of Emablmers and Funeral Directors. Sullivan said they are seeing more people getting only their funeral director licenses. Some funeral homes may have an embalmer on site or use an outside service if needed.

One challenge the industry will have to overcome is perception of a funeral director’s duties, she said. The profession’s role and purpose has changed as consumers seek new ways to celebrate the life of a deceased loved one.

“There’s more family involvement in planning the services,” Sullivan said.

Funeral services have become less religious, which has created the need for a celebrant, a secular individual that interviews the family to tell the life story of the deceased.

Families and even the deceased prior to their deaths have come up with different ways to dispose the body rather than traditional methods such as burials and cremation.

Some families donate the deceased person’s body for research purposes and others choose to dissolve it in a chemical solution, except in Ohio where it’s illegal.

Green funerals are becoming popular where the body is not embalmed for preservation but placed in a casket that would decompose. Ohio has cemeteries that accept such burials, Sullivan said.

Other states have introduced new burial methods. Washington recently allowed human composting method.

Additionally, some individuals pre-plan their services with a funeral home in advance, allowing the family to grieve and not worry about expenses.

Sullivan said Ohio legislatures passed new consumer protections in September 2017 to protect those who choose this option.

Despite all these changes, funeral directors continue to be passionate, caring individuals who are great listeners, Sullivan said.

She added such professionals are open to serve families in the manner they liked to be served and the changes that come with it.

“Funeral directors welcome that opportunity,” she said.