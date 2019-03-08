Rhodes rehab riles raptors

The multi-year renovation of the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, Columbus’ tallest building and long-established urban nesting place of the sole mating pair of peregrine falcons downtown, has again displaced the raptors from their usual habitat for rearing their young.

Last year, the falcons did not nest in the boxes, which were relocated to rooftop of the Vern Riffe State Office Tower across Capital Square.

A state Wildlife Management official said that this year it’s looking like the mature female falcon believed to be in the area again has made no plans to nest in the boxes situated on both the north and south-facing sides of the building.

Karen Norris, an assistant Wildlife Management supervisor, said there has been evidence of raptors feeding on the high-rise perch, but no sign of any interest in establishing a nest in either of the boxes at this time.

A contributing factor to the predicament is wildlife officials don’t know where nesting activity is taking place, or if it’s taking place at all.

A camera can be placed at a nesting box once there is evidence of the activity, but until then, they rely on a trail camera and reports from people who have observed the raptors.

There are unidentified falcons in the vicinity of downtown, she said.

“The population is doing so well, we don’t band all of the raptors,” Norris said.

She has heard reports of a couple of falcons spending time in the vicinity of Lincoln and Morrill towers along the Olentangy River on the Ohio State University campus, but no identifications have been made nor has any nesting activity been reported.

She said in an instance that one of the nesting pair changes mates, such a switch usually occurs pretty quickly and, in previous years, hasn’t hindered regular nesting activity of the newly paired raptors.

Surprisingly to Norris, the downtown area only supports one nesting pair, while other cities — even those smaller than Columbus — have multiple nesting pairs that wildlife officials monitor.

She guessed it’s just a characteristic of the area.

Other than the obvious implication for the overall peregrine falcon population, Norris said a nesting pair not mating during a particular season doesn’t harm either of the birds in any way.

The Columbus Peregrine Falcon Update blog has no new entries since last season when raptor fans and bird watchers were encouraged to follow Lima’s nesting pair.

One of the last entries asks area bird watchers and casual observers to report any falcon activity to Norris via email at karen.norris@dnr.state.oh.us.

She maintains the request in hopes of tracking down the city’s elusive nesting pair.