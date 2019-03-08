Local entrepreneur designs card game that encourages creativity

Local entrepreneur designs card game that encourages creativity

Matt Vojacek considers himself a “serial entrepreneur.”

With a background in animation, he speaks with depth and passion about his creativity.

“I know I’m everywhere,” says Vojacek.

Vojacek’s latest project combines entertainment and purpose to help creative professionals find inspiration within themselves in the form of a card game.

The entrepreneur came up with The Game of Creativity a few months ago, selling more 2,000 packs to six continents. He’s now working on raising funds on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform, for a second iteration of the game.

The second version of the game has 100 cards divided between story briefs and ingredient cards. The story cards are the latest change to the game’s second iteration, Vojacke said.

The game play has players flip over a story brief card at random. They can then flip over one or more ingredient cards at random.

The next step is to think, write and draw a vision of how the combination of the cards come together.

“It’s a tool to help people get better at thinking,” he said. “It’s not the easiest to explain because it requires the user to do a lot.”

But Vojacek hopes the game will help creative professionals and others find their creativity without the need to be inspired by other people’s work. He said that often leads to similar work. He’s also not afraid of how well the game will resonate with his targeted audience.

Vojacek grew up in Perry, northwest of Cleveland, and graduated from the Arts Institute of Pittsburgh in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in media arts and animation.

He went to work in his trade in Los Angeles — a stark difference from Vojacek’s Midwest upbringing. He remembers the roads and streets constantly packed with people.

Having visited Cleveland often, Vojacek said there was no shock living in a larger city like Los Angeles.

“But I will say it’s a different world there,” he said. “I can never find a way to make it feel like home.”

He and his wife decided to move back to the Midwest after their first child was born. Vojacek said the choice was between Chicago, Columbus and Raleigh, N.C.

They selected Columbus after talking to people about the progress the city had made with a revitalized Short North and its focus on the arts.

“This is the place I want to be,” he said. “Somewhere that values creativity.”

In addition, Columbus was closer to Vojacek’s family. He and his dad work together for the Ohio Workshop company. Vojacek’s father worked nearly 40 years in a metal fabrication shop until he lost his job in 2017.

The father-son duo worked together, complementing each other’s skill. Vojacek does the design, while his father builds them using wood, metal and 3-D printing.

Vojacek also started new creative-based projects in Columbus. He started his own motion design company, Zwelly Co. and the Making Midwest event.

The Making Midwest event has grown from a monthly or quarterly event with about 10 people to a yearly event that has more than 200 creative professionals come together. Vojacek said the event will have its third annual conference in July.

As for his creativity game, Vojacek said he would love to see in the classroom for younger students to help teach them to be more creative.

“I’m not afraid about being wrong about something,” he said. “I make decisions pretty quickly.”