Columbus-based online service, app, matches dieters with nutritionists

In an effort to counter cookie-cutter diets, overly generalized apps and costly food programs, Columbus-based HealthSoup has developed a diverse network of registered dietitians and engineers who promote healthy lifestyles in an online service and app to link users to nutritionists.

Through one-on-one coaching by registered dietitians, the program begins with each HealthSoup member learning to eat better and improve their overall relationship with food, a press release announcing the new service.

“We designed HealthSoup to be the most personal and successful way to get online assistance losing weight and getting in shape,” said HealthSoup CEO and Founder Vish Vishwanathan. “The world is full of fad diets and one-size-fits-all nutrition plans.

“HealthSoup puts the member in charge and gives them the one-on-one assistance they deserve.”

To begin, users may sign up for a free trial using either the website at healthsoup.com or Apple’s mobile app. After a short health survey, the member is scheduled for a consultation with a nutritionist.

Subsequently, the nutritionist is to review monthly the member’s status and make adjustments as needed.

“Social media has made it easy for anyone to be an ‘expert,’ but just because something has worked for one person doesn’t mean it’s healthy or will work for others,” said Joanne Perez, a Florida registered dietitian nutritionist. “HealthSoup gives you access to registered dietitians who provide science-backed information and individual recommendations specific to your lifestyle.”

Other features include:

• Healthy Diet – HealthSoup members can eat healthy foods they enjoy.

• Personal goals – Each member sets their own goals, such as weight loss, heart health, diabetes control, among others.

• Reliability – Each dietitian has in excess of 1,200 hours of clinical/nutrition internship and is licensed in the United States.

The app’s paradigm is that every dieter needs a sustainable and realistic set of guidelines, the press release noted. With the help of a licensed professional, HealthSoup members learn to eat healthier and learn habits that will keep them in great shape for years.

HealthSoup neither provides medical nutrition therapy nor treatment of any disease. Rather, the goal of the service is to help educate users to eat healthy and thereby prevent or manage chronic diseases.