Local ski areas succeed despite numerous challenges

Ohio is hardly known as a winter sports hotspot, but despite relatively flat terrain and the fickle behavior of Mother Nature, the two ski areas closest to Columbus continue to draw tens of thousands of skiers, snowboarders and tubers each winter.

This year’s average snowfall and chilly weather has allowed Mad River Mountain near Zanesfield and Snow Trails near Mansfield — both about hour an away from Columbus — to have another successful season.

Since their founding in the early 1960s or late 1950s, the story the resorts have followed similar paths, including their annual battle with weather.

“I try not to get into the whole global warming or those kind of things,” said Snow Trails General Manager Scott Crislip, who’s worked at the resort for almost 20 years. “There’s definitely fluctuation in our weather patterns, whether it’s winter, spring or fall.”

For Snow Trails, the ski area usually opens in early December. But Crislip remembered a season three years ago when the resort didn’t open until January. And to make snow, temperatures have to be below freezing.

“We weren’t getting those temperatures,” he said.

At Mad River, the resort has had similar challenges with weather. They even had nights when the weather was too cold to allow skiing, said Sam Collins, the marketing director of the resort.

There’s also a perception that when people see no snow in their backyard they may assume Mad River and other snow resorts don’t have snow.

Collins said that’s not the case since the resort has more than 144 snow guns that convert 7,000 gallons of water per minute into snow, covering 100 percent of their hills in about three days.

“Just because there’s no snow in your backyard doesn’t mean there’s no snow in our backyard,” he said.

Despite such challenges, both parks continue to attract thousands of visitors each season.

At Snow Trails, the 100-acre day resort has had averaged about 90,000 to 100,000 visitors annually over the last decade. The resort features 17 trails and three terrain parks and employs 450 seasonal workers.

The resort added a tubing park in 2006. With seven lanes, people with or without experience can enjoy tubing like traditional sledding down a hill.

“You don’t have to walk back up the hill,” Crislip said.

Mad River offers 144 acres of skiable terrain with 20 trails and four terrain parks. The resort has about 150,000 visitors each year and employs more than 200 employees during the regular season. The park also added a tubing park about 10 years ago with 10 lanes.

“The last five years our revenues have been fairly consistent and with constant improvements to our facilities and slopes we look to grow our skiers visits even more within the next few years,” Collins said.

Collins said many Midwestern skiers work on their skills at places like Mad River before taking trips to the much bigger Western resorts.

Mad River also offers a variety of programs to train the next wave of skiers and snowboarders along with programs and promotions to attract college students and families.

Aside from weather, Crislip of Snow Trails said there are other challenges for ski resorts. Competition is still intense not only within the industry but from other forms of entertainment, such as video games, indoor trampolines and other entertainment centers.

“Like anything, people’s time is a big challenge,” he said.