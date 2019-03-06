Sales of Honda models made in Marysville off to a solid start for 2019

Most vehicle models built at Honda’s Marysville assembly plant experienced sales volume increases on an annual basis last month in the U.S.

The Honda Accord, which has been built in Marysville since 1982, had a nearly 2.5 percent increase in sales in February with 20,254 vehicles sold, compared to 19,753 vehicles sold in February 2018. Year-to-date sales for the mid-size car increased 4.3 percent for the month.

The Honda CR-V — which is made at the Marysville plant and three other plants — had a 1.7 percent increase in sales with 26,304 vehicles sold last month compared to 25,852 vehicles sold in February 2018. Year-to-date sales for the compact SUV increased 10.5 percent for the month.

On the other hand, the plant’s Acura brands experienced mixed results. While the ILX model experienced a 15.8 percent increase in sales last month, the TLX model experienced a 20.6 percent decrease.

The auto manufacturer sold 1,047 ILX vehicles last month compared with 904 vehicles in February 2018. Honda had 2,219 TLX vehicles sold last month compared with 2,794 vehicles in February 2018.

ILX sales were up despite inventory issues related to the ramp-up of the redesigned model this year.

Year-to-date sales for the ILX increased 18.7 percent last month, while such sales for the TLX decreased 21.4 percent.

Overall, sales for Honda in the U.S. are down 0.4 percent through the year’s first two months.

Total car sales decreased 6 percent with 51,262 vehicles sold last month compared with 54,512 vehicles sold in February 2018.

Total truck sales increased 4.6 percent with 63,877 vehicles sold last month compared with 61,045 in February 2018.

Year-to-date sales for total cars decreased 3.9 percent, while total truck sales increased 4.5 percent.

“We’re off to a good start in 2019 with notable gains for both cars and light trucks, bolstered by the arrival of our all-new Passport SUV,” said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division, in a statement. “Our terrific product lineup is helping grow sales in all key segments of our business and we are achieving this success by maintaining a disciplined approach to supply and incentive spending.”

Total domestic car sales were down 13.6 percent last month as total import car sales increased 47.4 percent on an annual basis in February.

Total domestic truck sales decreased 0.4 percent, while there 3,102 import truck sales last month (there were no import trucks last year).

The Honda division sold 102,926 vehicles compared with 104,588 vehicles sold in February 2018, a 1.6 percent increase. The Acura division sold 12,213 vehicles compared with 10,969 vehicles in February 2018, a 11.3 percent increase.

In addition, the company said electrified models were more than 4,500 units and remained strong.

“Honda maintained a strong sales pace in February, with core models Accord and CR-V posting gains and HR-V setting a record, while the brand-new Passport SUV had its first full month of sales,” the company stated in a release.