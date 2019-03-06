American Legion plans local ball for centennial celebration

American Legion plans local ball for centennial celebration

Filets, a formal banquet and a night of fundraising is the no-nonsense way American Legion Ohio Commander Robert “Bob” Schmitt might characterize the 100th anniversary of the American Legion on March 15.

The state organization has rented the Villa Milano banquet facility in northeast Columbus to make to raise funds for the American Legion’s state scholarship fund.

For $100, attendees will be tempted with dancing, a filet mignon dinner, cash bar and a presentation of the Legion’s first 100 years of existence and the formation of the Ohio Department.

Guest speakers include Past National Adjutant and Commander Bob Spanogle, Student Veterans of America Co-founder Derek Blumke and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

Schmitt stressed the fundraising aspect of the celebration and that the event is open to everyone.

“We’re hoping to fill the place up,” he said.

Registered guests are to receive a complimentary commemorative American Legion Department of Ohio Centennial Coin.

It’s not every fraternal organization that marks such a special occasion, after all.

“When World War I came to an end in Europe, we had all these troops we needed to get back home,” Schmitt began. “Back then, we didn’t have aircraft capable of flying people back and forth across the ocean, so they had to wait for ships.”

And it wasn’t just the troops, there was artillery and anything else the American forces needed to remove back to the states that made wait times even longer.

Schmitt said morale suffered as a result of the constant waiting, so early organizers began floating the idea of the start of a veterans organization.

The American Legion’s first caucus was in Paris March 15, 1919.

A second was hosted stateside that year and soon thereafter a convention was planned for November in Minneapolis.

“The American Legion’s first parade was on Veterans Day in a huge snowstorm,” he said. “I’ve seen a picture of that parade and it was almost like a blizzard and they’re marching, the doughboys were marching.”

He said membership went from zero to more than 600,000 in that short period of time.

“It’s amazing what was done back in those days,” Schmitt said.

New posts were started as fast as they could be and Legion halls and canteens became the place see your friends and enjoy the camaraderie.

Early in its organizational history, the American Legion raised funds for other organizations and one of the first was the American Boy Scouts in 1919

In 1925, American Legion Baseball came into being and at its pinnacle saw 60 percent of all major league players having gotten their start on a Legion team.

Buckeye Boy’s State came along in 1936 to counter the message of the ultraconservative John Birch Society and actively engage high school boys in civics.

“And it’s membership dues that cover all of this,” the 35-year member said.

Times are different now as are today’s war veterans.

“All of us are on the downhill slide,” he said of the membership of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans groups.

“Younger generations have young kids,” he said. “They play sports, all kinds of sports, and parents are running their kids to this sport and that sport and trying to keep them out of trouble.

“That’s a lot of it.”

He said the younger guys appear more interested in creating and joining smaller, splinter groups.

“It’s very important that the younger veterans join the big organizations,” he said. “They’re concerned about their buddies committing suicide, they can’t get the services they need and stuff like that.

“The American Legion and the VFW, we’re all constantly fighting for those benefits. … If they put those efforts toward a big group, so much more could be done.”

Schmitt said the country spends a tremendous amount of money training its soldiers, sailors and airmen to go fight a war, yet “when they come back, we don’t give them any training to help them transition back to civilian life.”

He said the manner in which today’s servicemen and women serve, usually in multiple deployments for months and years at a time, also lends itself to more difficult transitions into civilian life.

“Veterans organizations are constantly dealing with Congress and fighting to keep the benefits we have and improve on them,” he said. “Absolutely nobody would be doing this if we didn’t.”

Schmitt is hopeful for the organization’s next 100 years. The Legion and other veterans organizations are strategizing their membership efforts to finally attract the younger vets, he said.

The ball is 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the banquet hall’s location at 1630 Schrock Road. Dress is formal.