New Albany nonprofit that helps cerebral palsy patients has quickly grown

New Albany nonprofit that helps cerebral palsy patients has quickly grown

The New Albany nonprofit LENN Foundation helps families who have children diagnosed with cerebral palsy and genetic disorders and now has a goal of doubling the number of families it helps.

The public charity’s revenue is expected to reach more than $200,000 this year, just a year and a half after it was formed. The nonprofit has helped more than 10 families, including paying for treatment or items that aren’t typically covered by insurance.

The nonprofit has received assistance from four central Ohio companies: Columbus Turnkey Houses, Lupton Rausch Architecture + Interior Design, Danbert Inc. and PM Title.

“Our Philanthropic Leaders help families get equipment for their children like alternative seating and communication devices, as well as much-needed overnight and in-house therapy that insurance doesn’t always cover. Charity can mean a lot of things. Ours is a practical, helpful hand extended directly into the lives of children right where they need it most,” said Lindsey Kovach, the co-founder of the LENN Foundation.

Lennon James Turley was the inspiration for the nonprofit’s orgins. Turley was born three months premature and was later diagnosed with the condition at 18 months old, so his parents had to navigate through the health-care system from day one.

“My husband and I are all too familiar with the mountains of paperwork and confusing hospital bills. It has certainly been a long and difficult road,” stated Alycia Turley, Lennon’s mother, who co-founded the LENN Foundation with her sister, Kovach.

Thousands of children are affected with cerebral palsy and the average medical costs to handle the condition is $2 million per family, according to the nonprofit. Insurance companies often do not cover the full cost.

“In 2019, we are projected to help more than double the number of families we assisted in 2018,” Kovach said. “Our foundation is different from other nonprofits as we strive to help the families 100 percent with their funding request based upon the eligible applicants received. To date, we have been able to help 100 percent of the families with their unmet medical needs.”

The nonprofit has helped families in other parts of Ohio, such as a 7-year-old boy in Toledo diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrom, a rare connective tissue disorder that affects skin, joints and blood vessels. They raised enough funds to cover the child’s therapy that his carrier would not cover.

Another child they helped was a 1-year-old child from Caledonia diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes weak muscle tone, feeding issues, poor growth and other issues.

“We love working with The Lenn Foundation because they do a great job and really make an impact to families who need it. It is our pleasure to help raise money for such a noble cause,” said Dave Payerchin of Columbus Turnkey, which raised $60,000 for the nonprofit organization from early December to early January.

In addition, Columbus Turnkey along with Collective Genius, a group of real estate investors, have helped fund two twin boys from Elgin, Ill., with cerebral palsy for a three-week intensive therapy program in Boston. The family will fly out this month with transportation, housing and therapy costs covered.