Dublin-based firm stocking up sales with colorful socks

Katie Zaborszki, a model and social media influencer, poses for a shot to showcase socks designed by Dublin, Ohio-based Keep It Simple Socks. The company started in November 2016 and offers more than 80 sock designs with Ohio and sports-themed selections.

Michael Grenier’s first photograph on Instagram were of his socks in 2012.

Grenier’s passion for colorfully designed socks grew when he was in college and from the five years he worked in the retail industry.

That passion has grown into a local e-commerce venture called Keep It Simple Socks.

“I’ve kind of always been into them,” the entrepreneur said.

The startup company officially launched in November 2016 and offers more than 80 designs with different themes, including Ohio, Columbus and various sports teams.

The company has office and warehouse operations in Dublin. Its products can be found in 40 to 50 shops, including stores in Pittsburgh and New York.

“Initially our big thing was subscription,” Grenier said.

At the time, the subscription model had come to the forefront as services such as Netflix and others became more commonplace.

While users can still get a subscription, receiving a new pair of socks each month, the company’s business priorities have changed.

“Wholesale is our core business now,” Grenier said.

Keep It Simple Socks has focused on providing its products for boutiques, organizations and other brands. Custom design is a big part of the wholesale business as clients want a product that’s unique and special to them.

“I can’t tell you how many custom designs we have done,” Grenier said.

A graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Grenier is one of six owners of the company. Its roots can be traced back to a joke Grenier made with some friends, who were into differently designed socks.

“We were just talking about our socks, I was trying to sound cool,” Grenier said. “So I was like: ‘Ah, you got to KISS your socks’ like Keep It Simple Stupid.”

That prompted one of his friends to come up with the Keep It Simple Socks name idea. At the time no one in the group was serious about starting a business, but it stuck in the back of Grenier’s mind.

He brought it up a few months later to a friend from that group and they soon started bringing in other people they knew such as former roommates and other friends. They started out with 40 designs and have expanded their offerings over the last two years.

The company’s current owners are Grenier, Paul Hopler, Zac Belcher, Matt Bartleg, Luke Shomo and Sean McKowski.

The next step in the company’s development was securing a manufacturer. After sampling 15 different companies, the startup selected one in China.

Grenier said they would like to manufacture in the United States, but the price gap with Chinese manufacturers was “astronomical.”

As a result, the company is dealing with the uncertainties of importing its products from overseas as the United States and China work out their differences on trade.

Grenier said the company has purchased “customs bond” and port licenses that they renew each year to avoid getting hit with tariffs every time. But they aren’t sure what the costs will be when they renew this year.

“The political climate is always volatile,” Grenier said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

In addition, the company has done several custom design works for companies such as Pursuit and NetJets and collaborations such as a design for the Save The Crew movement.

“Columbus is great at supporting local business,” Grenier said.

While Grenier’s company products are unisex, they mainly target the 17-to 32-year-old male demographic. But females make up nearly 40 percent of the sales and the company plans to design and develop socks for that demographic in the future.

It also plans to expand into other types of men’s accessories such as ties, pocket squares and T-shirts.

“There are definitely other avenues that we like to explore,” he said. “I would say in the next couple of years we’re definitely planning on expanding but right now it’s a situation where we feel so busy with the socks by themselves we don’t even have time.”