OSU study: Intervention program further boosted positive thoughts for cancer patients

A new Ohio State University-led study on the outlook of cancer patients suggests a level of resiliency that may be unexpected by the casual observer.

Published in the journal Health Psychology, the study found that two years after diagnosis, breast cancer survivors have four times more positive than negative thoughts about the changes they have experienced as a result of their illness.

Patients who participated in psychological intervention program reported even more positive life changes than others, researchers found.

“Some people want to label cancer survivors as being traumatized for life,” the study’s co-author and Ohio State psychology professor Barbara Andersen said. “That’s just not accurate.

“Instead, individuals are resilient. We found that most patients in our study found a way to make lemonade out of lemons, especially those who participated in our intervention program.”

The study involved 160 women diagnosed with Stage II or III breast cancer who were receiving treatment at Ohio State’s Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital or from other physicians in the Columbus area, a press release detailed.

Participants were part of the Stress and Immunity Breast Cancer Project that examined the effectiveness of a psychological intervention program to help breast cancer patients better cope with the challenges of the disease and test if the intervention reduced the risk for recurrence.

Andersen previously found in an earlier study that psychological intervention, indeed, reduced the risk of cancer recurrence.

Eighty-five women who had received the psychological intervention were studied, alongside 75 women in the control group who were followed and assessed.

Between 1996 and 2002, data were collected two years after the patients were diagnosed and about a year after they completed cancer treatment, the press release continued.

Most women had received chemotherapy, with or without radiation therapy and hormonal therapy.

Researchers had the survivors complete a “thought list” in which they wrote down ways their life had changed as a result of their cancer diagnosis and treatment. The list included seven categories to be labeled positive, negative or neutral.

Overall, the 160 participants listed 998 life changes, and four times as many of those changes were labeled as positive, findings showed.

Researchers founds that cancer survivors who went through the intervention program were especially positive: On average, they listed 13 positive changes that occurred to them, compared to 10 positive changes for women in the control group.

There were no significant differences between the two groups in the number of negative or neutral changes that they listed.

Andersen said many of the positive changes listed by cancer patients in this study lined up with what participants learned in the program.

“The intervention included components on improving stress management, getting social support from friends and family and making behavioral changes in their diet or activity levels,” Andersen said. “These components are closely related to the most frequent and most positive thoughts about change reported by the patients.”

Survivors who had the most negative thoughts were generally those who reported the highest levels of stress and depressive symptoms when they were first diagnosed.

The finding underscores the importance of identifying and treating people with depression early, Andersen said.

“Some may have a very low mood because of their cancer diagnosis. Others may have a vulnerability to experience stress with depression, she said.

“For them, cancer may be a more toxic experience.”

Andersen is confident the results would be the same today, if not improved.

“Financial concerns received relatively little attention in the 1990s,” she said. “Only within the last 10 years has the financial burden of cancer received the attention it needs.”

Supported by the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Mental Health, the American Cancer Society, the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity Breast Cancer Research Program and the Walther Cancer Institute, the study was coauthored by Claire Conley, a former Ohio State graduate student now at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.