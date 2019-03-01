Many local small retailers going cashless

Many local small retailers going cashless

While still fresh from its December opening, a bagel shop in the Short North has already modified its payment policy.

The Lox Bagel Shop will now accept cash after hearing concerns from the community and its leaders of how the practice was perceived, said owner Kevin Crowley.

“We found that the policy, while not discriminatory by nature, and how we intended to use the policy, has come across that way,” Crowley said. “It’s such a small part of what we’re doing here that we’re actually modifying our policy this week.”

Crowley said the shop had a cashless policy for business efficiency reasons and because its demographic research indicated most customers would use a payment card.

Cashless businesses have caught national attention this month as Philadelphia considers banning the practice, with some exceptions, according to the Associated Press.

E-commerce giant Amazon threatened that it wouldn’t consider the Pennsylvania city for one of its retail stores. Amazon stores don’t accept cash.

But proponents of the ban believe the bill discriminates against people who do not have a bank account.

And while there does not appear to be any similar legislation considered in Ohio or Columbus at the moment, a few cashless businesses have emerged in central Ohio.

While Lox has decided to accept cash, a business neighbor that’s a block away in the Short North has had no problems with operating as a cashless business.

Kingmakers, a board game parlor, started as a cashless business five years ago. One reason was to create a transparent business and keep the accounting books clean, said owner Malika Jacobs.

“Cash has a funny way of disappearing,” she said.

But there’s also a safety component. Jacobs recalled her experience working in the restaurant and bar industry and the vulnerability that came with handling cash, especially as a female employee.

“Walking out with cash had never felt great,” she said.

Jacobs said she’s now focus on providing a great experience in the Short North.

Safety and integrity were reasons the owners of Kittie’s Cakes decided to switch to a cashless operation in September.

The store had several reasons for the switch: a few break-ins at its Bexley location; counterfeit bills; and stolen merchandise used to return in exchange for cash.

“And these incidents were happening so frequently,” said co-owner Kelly Fankhauser.

The business notified customers of the change. While some were surprised at the concept, Fankhauser said there are many cashless businesses in larger cities such as New York and Chicago.

“It does make a safer environment,” she said.

Additionally, before Kittie’s Cakes made the change, cash made up 15 percent of all transactions for the business.

“It didn’t make much sense to deal with all those negatives for 15 percent,” she said.

While Kittie’s Cakes will never go back to accepting cash, Fankhauser is aware of legislation pending or approved that would prohibit cashless operations.

She’s reached out to local elected officials to inform them about the reasons for the change. She has no idea whether Ohio or Columbus will go in this direction.

“You never know,” she said.

Throughout the northern neighborhoods, Dublin Cleaners was an early adopter of operating cashless.

Brian Butler said he realized the change was needed when his administrative assistant went on a leave of absence for a few weeks.

Normally, she handle the change orders, the deposits and the banking duties for the business, which has six brick and mortar locations and 14 mobile units.

During her absence, Butler realized how cumbersome the task was as the change orders outweighed deposits.

“This thing hardly matters to get done,” he said.

While businesses do pay fees for credit card transactions, the experience inspired Butler to calculate which method cost more. Cash made up nearly 2 percent of all transactions but cost about 6 to 10 percent to manage, while fees were about 2 to 3 percent.

Ironically, some customers thought they were doing the business a favor by not using their credit cards and saving him the fees, he said.

He still remembers when he worked for the family business as a teenager in the 1990s, when there were too many smaller bills. Those days are now gone with some customers using larger bills.

Like Kittie’s Cakes, Butler gave notification to his customers about the change. He gave 60-day notices and slowly rolled out the switch among his locations.

The switch came in time for the company’s location on Morse and Hamilton roads, Butler said.

A man in a ski mask visited the location in what could have been an attempted robbery. But he left after noticing the signs about the store’s cashless policy. The man was later arrested after robbing other businesses.

“I’m not trying to lead the world in any direction,” he said. “I’m trying to do the best I can to charge you as little as I can and still make a good living.”

Butler said a cashless operations takes pressure off employees, who are required to balance their cash drawers. With a cashless operation, employees no longer have that anxiety.

“I don’t understand why they need a law,” Butler said, when asked about legislative action taken in other parts of the nation.

He pointed out that cashless businesses would have accurate sales figures for tax purposes and that there are many cash-only small businesses.

But Butler does offer customers an alternative if they do want to use cash. Customers can apply their cash funds for a gift card. That method helps the business not have to provide any change back to the customer.

“We’re trimming a dead leaf off a plant,” he said.

For the Lox Bagel Shop, Crowley’s business will have to make adjustments, adding a new task and training customers to handle cash transactions.

“It’s a challenge,” he said.