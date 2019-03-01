Franklinton fast food closings may be ‘short-lived’

Fear not, burger joint gourmands, Franklinton’s fast food drought at the West Broad Street/ Interstate 70 interchange is more fluke than an economic indicator of things to come, according to business insiders.

Recently there’s been a rash of fast-food restaurants disappearing.

The former White Castle restaurant at the entrance to the Franklinton Square shopping center was razed last year while the Wendy’s and Burger King restaurants that flank Stevens Avenue on the north side of West Broad were shuddered in subsequent months and remain vacant.

Mark Ebner of Ebner Properties and owner of the lot at 1450 W. Broad St., on which the Burger King restaurant sits, says he was aware of the restaurant tenant’s planned departure.

“They just moved out,” he said. “Sales were not really stellar, so I kind of knew this was coming down the pike.”

He confirmed he has no plans to sell the property and, instead, expects a new tenant to come along.

“I still have confidence in the area,” Ebner said.

The busy interchange still boasts a variety of fast food options, in addition to a filling station, budget motel, drugstore, bank, U.S. Post Office and other independent businesses.

The Subway sandwich shop relocated from the shopping center across the street to the former, vacant KFC, after substantial renovation to the building’s edifice in recent years.

The Taco Bell restaurant, another freestanding shopping center tenant, was previously renovated while neighboring Arby’s and McDonald’s each were overhauled in the past year.

A Tim Hortons restaurant at the east end of the shopping center fills out the area’s remaining fast-food chain offerings.

Do not despair, advised Franklinton Board of Trade Executive Director Trent Smith.

Yes, there has been a lot of concern about those closures, he said, but the major renovations to both Arby’s and McDonald’s in the same shopping center is quite remarkable.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad,” he said.

Additionally, Smith was hopeful that there may be plans for the former Wendy’s restaurant as crews are renovating the structure.

“It’s looking like it’s going to become something new and fairly soon,” he said.

The property is titled to limited-liability company Hilltop Gambit, which is owned by James H. Sapp of New Albany.

These developments, in addition to separate investments by the shopping center owner, suggest to Smith that any business closures and restaurant vacancies will be short-lived.

“I think it’s opening up the way for better improvement to come along,” he said.

A proposed special improvement district would further those aims in a consistent and deliberate manner.

Ebner reiterated his commitment to his investment.

“Someone else would’ve just sold the property, knowing they were going to lose a tenant, but I have confidence in the area and confidence in the property,” he said.