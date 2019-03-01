Company that teaches coding to young students to expand into Columbus

A Chicago-based coding studio for children ages 6 to 13 is expanding to new cities, including Columbus, this year.

Codeverse will continue its mission to teach a billion children to code with a week-long pop-up camp in Columbus between June and August for five cities: Columbus, Kansas City, Mo., Atlanta and Dallas.

Children will be taught the fundamentals of computer coding, including how to code, design video games, build robots and program connected devices.

The coding studio opened its flagship location in Chicago in 2017. It then opened to new locations, teaching children its own age-targeted coding language across the city and suburbs.

“We’ve created great momentum from our current studios and now want to bring the same opportunities to markets outside of Chicago,” said Katy Lynch, chief marketing officer. “We feel it’s vital for children everywhere to learn the critical skill of coding at a young age and this expansion is just the next step in our mission of teaching a billion kids to code.”

Dan Gloede will join Codeverse as its president and chief financial officer. Gloede was CEO of a loyalty program and will lead the studio’s growth in additional markets.

The company secured $10 million in seed funding in July to support the growth.

“As a parent, I immediately recognized the value of Codeverse, as it provides critical thinking, design, discovery and teamwork skills through an incredible curriculum and studio environment,” Gloede said. “We all hope that we can join a company providing a project of service that aligns directly to our values and belief system, all while working alongside a uniquely talented and mission-oriented team.”

Columbus is home to several coding bootcamps targeted towards professionals and college graduates such as Tech Elevator and We Can Code It.

With a low unemployment rate, the city’s economy has been held back by a tight labor market. Startup technology companies have felt the pinch as they seek talented workers.

Anthony Hughes, the CEO and co-founder of Tech Elevator, told The Daily Reporter last year the region hasn’t produced enough tech workers to meet the current and potential needs of the local economy.

“The reality is we’ve got to do better and we’ve got increase our output,” he said.

Columbus was the only Ohio city on e-commerce giant Amazon’s shortlist to host its second headquarters. The company eventually selected New York and Crystal City, Va., splitting the headquarters into two offices.

While Amazon decided to pull out of the New York market because of resident concerns, the company said it would not reopen its search.