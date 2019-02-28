Tax breaks expected to result in 1,000 new jobs in Columbus region

Tax breaks expected to result in 1,000 new jobs in Columbus region

Franklin County companies were the big winners in the state Tax Credit Authority’s award of tax breaks for economic development proposals this week, resulting in 1, 017 newly created full-time positions, $61.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $67.5 million existing payroll.

The Gap’s planned expansion in Groveport, which includes 600 full-time jobs and $20 million in new annual payroll, was awarded a 1.48 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

The tax relief should allow the specialty apparel company to retain $57 million in existing payroll.

AI company, Olive, received a 2.18 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for a proposed expansion of 100 full-time positions in Columbus.

The expansion is expected to generate $10 million in new annual payroll and retain $6.4 million in existing payroll.

The company uses artificial intelligence to automate high-volume, repetitive health care processes.

Radiology Partners Management LLC, doing business as RadPartners, was approved for a 1.69 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its proposal adding 60 full-time positions in Columbus.

The national radiology practice’s expansion should generate $4.2 million in new annual payroll and retain $4.1 million in existing payroll.

Finally, Columbus-based Upstart Network Inc. received 2.60 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the creation of 257 full-time positions, which is expected to generate $27.6 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Columbus.

Upstart uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the borrowing process for lenders.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners and approved assistance for projects set to create 1,430 new jobs and retain 1,970 jobs statewide.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $96 million in new payroll and spur more than $100 million in investments across Ohio.

Other projects approved for tax breaks included:

• InfoTrust LLC in Blue Ash expects to create 60 full-time positions, generating $5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project there. InfoTrust provides digital analytics consulting to help companies optimize their digital marketing. The TCA approved a 1.18 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project;

• Tyler Technologies Inc. in Moraine expects to create 225 full- time positions, generating $15.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $11.6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project.

Tyler Technologies provides software and technology to the public sector, including cities, counties, states and school districts. The TCA approved a 2.03 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project; and

• RoundTower Technologies LLC expects to create 128 full-time positions, generating $14.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $23.6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in a to-be-determined location.

RoundTower Technologies provides data center solutions. The TCA approved a 2.45 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.