Reports show local housing market getting pricier, but more homes for sale

The Commerce Department said that housing starts fell 11.2 percent in December from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate 1.08 million, the slowest pace of construction since September 2016.

The Commerce Department said that housing starts fell 11.2 percent in December from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate 1.08 million, the slowest pace of construction since September 2016.

Central Ohio’s housing market recently received mixed news for potential home buyers, according to two recent reports.

The region was among the top five markets that had an increase in its real house price index, which is calculated based on incomes, mortgage rates and an unadjusted price index from January 2000, according to the First American Financial Corp.

For example, a market in which the house price index increases by 3 percent while rising incomes and falling mortgage rates increases a consumer buying power over the same period by 2 percent, the RPHI would increase 1 percent.

Columbus housing market prices increased 18.2 percent in December, the fifth-highest among the markets First Financial tracked.

Nationally, real house prices experienced the largest monthly decline at 2.4 percent since 2016.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s December RHPI increased 17 percent. Washington D.C. had the largest increase at 19.1 percent.

“In December, the labor market remained impressive. Annual hourly wage growth increased by 3.5 percent compared with a year earlier, and the labor market’s record streak of job gains continued. The labor market has increased average household income by 55 percent since January 2000,” stated Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “However, the affordability trend shifted toward buyers in December, as mortgage rates fell and household income continued to grow. The December decline in mortgage rates from 4.87 to 4.64 percent boosted house-buying power by an impressive $10,000. That means a home buyer with a 5 percent down payment and a mortgage rate of 4.6 percent saw their house-buying power increase from $354,500 to $364,500.

“The monthly increase in household income further increased house-buying power to $365,600. Overall, house-buying power increased by $11,100 in December compared with the previous month, the second largest monthly increase in house-buying power since the beginning of the millennium.”

In January, central Ohio’s inventory increased 7.5 percent compared with 1.2 percent for inventory nationally in January, according to Zillow, an online real estate marketplace.

The report noted this was the first inventory gain in January since 2014. Most inventory gains were in the West Coast region, while inventory in East Coast markets dropped, including Washington D.C., Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

“For four years, it felt like home buyers couldn’t catch a break as for-sale inventory became tighter and tighter with each passing month,” stated Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. “But during the second half of 2018, something shifted. Home buyers aren’t out of the woods yet, but there is a glimmer of light on the horizon. The number of homes on the market is hesitantly inching higher – now approaching the highest level in a year and a half. In the priciest markets, the jump has been even more definitive. But buyers should not mistake a few more options for a sudden bounty. With home values still increasing at a steady clip, it’s clear that demand still outstrips supply, and with mortgage rates down from recent highs, the first quarter of 2019 is shaping up to be more competitive than the lull we saw as 2018 came to a close.”